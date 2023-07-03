Les vulnérabilités cyber à suivre cette semaine | 3 juillet 2023

Voici la sélection des vulnérabilités de cybersécurité le plus critiques découvertes durant ce dernier tour de veille hebdomadaire.

Bonne lecture et merci pour le café car cette veille est produite avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel 😉

MITRE Unveils Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Weaknesses of 2023: Are You at Risk? Attention all software developers and programmers! MITRE’s Top 25 list of dangerous software weaknesses for 2023 is here.

Submarine Cables Face Escalating Cybersecurity Threats, Report The backbone of telecommunications, submarine cables, face an escalating threat environment, including cybersecurity risks, warns Recorded Future.

Researchers Use Power LED to Extract Encryption Keys in Groundbreaking Attack This ground-breaking method can help adversaries extract encryption keys from a device simply by analyzing the video footage of its power LED.

CISA Wants Exposed Government Devices Remediated in 14 Days Though government agencies have hundreds of devices exposed to the open Internet, experts wonder if CISA is moving at the right pace.



https://cybersecuritynews.com/school-changed-students-password/

Hackers exploit zero-day in Ultimate Member WordPress plugin with 200K installs Hackers exploit a zero-day privilege escalation vulnerability in the ‘Ultimate Member’ WordPress plugin to compromise websites by bypassing security measures and registering rogue administrator accounts.