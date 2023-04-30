L’hebdo cybersécurité | 30 avr 2023

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉

Hackers are breaking into AT&T email accounts to steal cryptocurrency A gang of cybercriminals broke into the accounts of several AT&T email users with the goal of stealing their cryptocurrency.

Hackers steal emails, private messages from hookup websites Unknown hackers have breached two hookup websites, stealing private messages, email addresses, and other personal data.

Critical-rated security flaw in Illumina DNA sequencing tech exposes patient data The U.S. government is sounding the alarm over a 10/10 severity-rated security flaw that could compromise patients’ sensitive medical data.

Hackers Take Control of Government-Owned Satellite in Alarming Experiment Just how vulnerable are the thousands of government-operated satellites speeding along their orbits above our heads? A team of researchers proved they could hack into a European Space Agency-owned satellite, allowing them to take full control of its communication, imaging-and even its maneuverability systems. The intrusion was a controlled hack as part of ESA’s ongoing CYSAT conference.

DOJ Detected SolarWinds Breach Months Before Public Disclosure In November 2020, months after the DOJ completed the mitigation of its breach, Mandiant discovered that it had been hacked, and traced its breach to the Orion software on one of its servers the following month.

Chinese hackers use new Linux malware variants for espionage Hackers are deploying new Linux malware variants in cyberespionage attacks, such as a new PingPull variant and a previously undocumented backdoor tracked as ‘Sword2033.’ PingPull is a RAT (remote access trojan) first documented by Unit 42 last summer in espionage attacks conducted by the Chinese state-sponsored group Gallium, also known as Alloy Taurus.

Ukrainian arrested for selling data of 300M people to Russians The Ukrainian cyber police have arrested a 36-year-old man from the city of Netishyn for selling the personal data and sensitive information of over 300 million people, citizens of Ukraine, and various European countries. The seller was using Telegram to promote the stolen data to interested buyers, asking between $500 and $2,000 depending on the amount of data and its value.

Major UK banks including Lloyds, Halifax, TSB hit by outages Websites and mobile apps of Lloyds Bank, Halifax, TSB Bank, and Bank of Scotland have experienced web and mobile app outages today leaving customers unable to access their account balances and information. While the cause of the widespread outage is unknown, multiple customers reported having troubles when logging into their online banking accounts since morning.

ChatGPT is Back in Italy After Addressing Data Privacy Concerns OpenAI is back in Italy! ChatGPT is now available after meeting data protection requirements.

Google Bans Thousands of Play Store Developer Accounts to Block Malware Google had a busy 2022 keeping its Play application marketplace free from cybercriminals, reporting on Thursday that it had prevented 1.43 million policy-violating apps from being published. The company credited the results to a combination of new and improved security features and policy enhancements, including requiring additional identity verification methods (such as phone number and email) before developers can join the popular ecosystem.

Hackers behind 3CX breach also breached US critical infrastructure The hacking group responsible for the supply-chain attack targeting VoIP company 3CX also breached two critical infrastructure organizations in the energy sector and two financial trading organizations using the trojanized X_TRADER application, according to a report by Symantec. Among the two affected critical infrastructure organizations, one is located in the US while the other is in Europe, Symantec told Bleeping Computer.

Iranian hacking group targets Israel with improved phishing attacks Iranian state-sponsored threat actor Educated Manticore has been observeddeploying an updated version of PowerLess, a Windows backdoor, to target Israel for phishing attacks, according to a new report by Check Point. Researchers have also linked Educated Maticore hackers to the Phosphorus APT group, which operates in the Middle East and North America.

Cybercrime group FIN7 targets Veeam backup servers Researchers warn that a financially motivated cybercrime group known as FIN7 is compromising Veeam Backup & Replication servers and deploying malware on them. It’s not yet clear how attackers are breaking into the servers, but a possibility is that they’re taking advantage of a vulnerability patched in the popular enterprise data replication solution last month.

Microsoft launches bug bounty program for the new Bing As artificial intelligence continues to trend thanks to its powers in content generation, software development, and replacing search engines, companies are cracking down on ways to patch vulnerabilities and make their AI tools safer. Following OpenAI’s bug bounty program announcement a couple of weeks ago, Microsoft has expanded its own to include the new Bing Chat.

Hackers Leaked Minneapolis Students’ Psychological Reports, Allegations of Abuse After hacking the Minneapolis public school system in March, a ransomware gang proceeded this week to leak students’ personal information to the web. Included in the tranche were the usual deluge of personal data points-including students’ birthdays and social security numbers.

Fiasco de Mesvaccins.ch: le Conseil fédéral critique l’OFSP mais pas sur le point attendu Selon la Commission de gestion du Conseil national, l’Office fédéral de la santé publique (OFSP) aurait dû se montrer plus rapide et plus critique dans sa surveillance de la fondation « mesvaccins ». En revanche, aucun blâme ne concerne la gestion des données.