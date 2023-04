L’ENISA publie sa boîte à outils pour créer des sensibilisations à la cybersécurité

News Item The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) launches today the « Awareness Raising in a Box (AR-in-a-BOX) » package designed to help organisations build their own awareness raising programmes. Published on January 19, 2023 Awareness raising programmes form an indispensable part of an organisation’s cybersecurity strategy and are used to promote good practices and induce change in the cybersecurity culture of employees and ultimately the society at large.