L’hebdo cybersécurité | 2 avril 2023

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉

LockBit leaks data stolen from South Korean National Tax Service On March 29, 2023, The Lock Bit ransomware gang announced the hack of the South Korean National Tax Service. The group added the South Korean agency to its Tor leak site and announced the release of stolen data by April 1st, 2023 in case the ransom was not paid.

Latitude Financial Admits Breach Impacted Millions Latitude Financial has revealed that a cyber-attack announced earlier this month resulted in the theft of over 14 million customer records, including sensitive personal information. The Melbourne-headquartered consumer lender said in a statement today that hackers took 7.9 million Australian and New Zealand driver’s licence numbers, 40% of which were submitted to the firm in the past 10 years.

US sends million-dollar scammer to prison for four years The US Department of Justice has announced [https://www.

UK Sets Up Fake Booter Sites To Muddy DDoS Market The United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has been busy setting up phony DDoS-for-hire websites that seek to collect information on users, remind them that launching DDoS attacks is illegal, and generally increase the level of paranoia for people looking to hire such services.

German Police Raid DDoS-Friendly Host ‘FlyHosting’ Authorities in Germany this week seized Internet servers that powered FlyHosting, a dark web offering that catered to cybercriminals operating DDoS-for-hire services, KrebsOnSecurity has learned. FlyHosting first advertised on cybercrime forums in November 2022, saying it was a Germany-based hosting firm that was open for business to anyone looking for a reliable place to host malware, botnet controllers, or DDoS-for-hire infrastructure.

Hacker Returns $200 Million Stolen from Euler Finance Euler Finance was hacked on March 13, 2023, and around $197 million worth of cryptocurrency including $135.8 million stETH were stolen.

Europol warns of criminal use of ChatGPT EU police body Europol warned about the potential abuse of systems based on artificial intelligence, such as the popular chatbot ChatGPT, for cybercriminal activities. Cybercriminal groups can use chatbot like ChatGPT in social engineering attacks, disinformation campaigns, and other cybercriminal activities, such as developing malicious code.

Bitter APT group targets China’s nuclear energy sector Intezer researchers uncovered a cyberespionage campaign targeting the Chinese nuclear energy sector, they linked it to the Bitter APT group. The Bitter APT group is a South Asian cyberespionage group active since at least 2021. The group focuses on energy and government sectors, in the past, the group targeted organizations in Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and Saudi Arabia.

Toyota scrambles to patch customer data leak A Japanese multinational accidentally leaked access to its marketing tools, enabling attackers to launch phishing campaigns against its vast pool of customers in Italy. Toyota Italy accidentally leaked sensitive data for more than one-and-a-half years, until this March. Namely, it exposed secrets for its Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Mapbox APIs.

Cyber Police of Ukraine arrested members of a gang that defrauded EU citizens of $4.33M The Cyber Police of Ukraine, with the support of law enforcement officials from the Czech Republic, has arrested several members of a cybercriminal ring that defrauded EU citizens of $4.33 million with phishing campaigns. The suspects set up more than 100 phishing websites to obtain the bank card data and banking account credentials of foreign citizens.

Bing search results hijacked via misconfigured Microsoft app A misconfigured Microsoft application allowed anyone to log in and modify Bing.com search results in real-time, as well as inject XSS attacks to potentially breach the accounts of Office 365 users. The security issue was discovered by Wiz Research, who named the attack « BingBang. »

3CX Desktop App Supply Chain Attack Leaves Millions at Risk – Urgent Update on the Way! 3CX said it’s working on a software update for its desktop app after multiple cybersecurity vendors sounded the alarm on what appears to be an active supply chain attack that’s using digitally signed and rigged installers of the popular voice and video conferencing software to target downstream customers.

Cyber Police of Ukraine Busted Phishing Gang Responsible for $4.33 Million Scam Ukraine’s Cyber Police and Czechia’s law enforcement officials for working together to bust a phishing gang that targeted European users.

Hey, Siri: Hackers Can Control Smart Devices Using Inaudible Sounds The sensitivity of voice-controlled microphones could allow cyberattackers to issue commands to smartphones, smart speakers, and other connected devices using near-ultrasound frequencies undetectable by humans for a variety of nefarious outcomes – including taking over apps that control home Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

North Korean threat actor APT43 pivots back to strategic cyberespionage When it comes to threat actors working for the North Korean government, most people have heard of the Lazarus group (APT38). It was responsible for the 2014 attack against Sony Pictures, the 2016 cyber heist of funds belonging to the central bank of Bangladesh, and the 2017 WannaCry ransomware worm.

Italian privacy regulator bans ChatGPT over collection, storage of personal data Italy’s data privacy regulator has banned ChatGPT over alleged privacy violations relating to the chatbot’s collection and storage of personal data. With immediate effect, the Guarantor for the protection of personal data has ordered the temporary limitation of the processing of data of Italian users by ChatGPT parent firm OpenAI until it complies with EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy laws.

Une attaque DDoS fait tomber le site web de l’Assemblée nationale – Le Monde Informatique Le site web de l’Assemblée nationale est inaccessible depuis ce lundi matin. Une attaque par déni de service revendiquée par le groupe de hackers pro-russes NoName057(16) est pointée du doigt. » Le site est actuellement en maintenance » ou » 504 portail expiré « .

La Maison Blanche veut limiter le marché des spywares – Le Monde Informatique L’administration Biden a publié un décret interdisant au gouvernement fédéral d’utiliser des logiciels espions d’éditeurs étrangers. Plusieurs réserves ont cependant été émises. L’administration Biden a envoyé un signal fort aux fournisseurs de logiciels espions en publiant un décret (executive order) interdisant aux agences fédérales d’utiliser ceux qui présentent des risques importants en matière de contre-espionnage ou de sécurité pour le gouvernement des États-Unis.

Microsoft Bing : une faille permettait de trafiquer les résultats de recherche Une faille de sécurité affectant Microsoft Bing a été découverte. Elle permettait de trafiquer les résultats de recherche et de siphonner les données des internautes, dont les mails échangés sur Outlook et les messages Teams… Les chercheurs en sécurité informatique de Wiz ont découvert une faille affectant Bing, le moteur de recherche de Microsoft.