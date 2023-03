La Tesla Model 3 piratée en moins de 2 minutes lors du dernier concours Pwn2Own

Researchers from France-based pen-testing firm Synacktiv demonstrated two separate exploits against the Tesla Model 3 this week at the Pwn2Own hacking contest in Vancouver. The attacks gave them deep access into subsystems controlling the vehicle’s safety and other components. One of the exploits involved executing what is known as a time-of-check-to-time-of-use (TOCTTOU) attack on Tesla’s Gateway energy management system.