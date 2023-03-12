L’hebdo cybersécurité | 12 mars 2023

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉

La BCE organise des tests de résistance aux cyberattaques Depuis l’invasion de l’Ukraine par la Russie en février 2022, le nombre de cyberattaques a augmenté. Face au risque représenté par les rançongiciels, la Banque centrale européenne (BCE), la plus haute autorité financière de l’ Union européenne a indiqué, le 9 mars, qu’elle allait lancer ses premiers tests de résistance à ce fléau.

Les Swiss Cyber Security Days se tiendront désormais à Berne – Cominmag.ch La cinquième édition des Swiss Cyber Security Days (SCSD) aura lieu les 20 et 21 septembre 2023 à BERNEXPO. La capitale deviendra ainsi un carrefour national et international pour la cybersécurité et le transfert de connaissances. Il ne se passe pas un jour sans que l’on soit confronté au sujet de la cybercriminalité.

North Korean hackers target security researchers with a new backdoor Threat actors connected to the North Korean government have been targeting security researchers in a hacking campaign that uses new techniques and malware in hopes of gaining a foothold inside the companies the targets work for, researchers said.

Des hackers publient des photos dénudées de malades pour faire chanter un hôpital ALPHV/BlackCat, un groupe russophone de hackers criminels, a diffusé des photos dénudées de malades du cancer pour forcer un hôpital attaqué à payer la rançon. Tous les moyens sont bons pour les pirates, même les plus abjects.

Twitter lâche encore du lest dans la sécurité et la protection de la vie privée, avec la fin de sa version Tor Twitter n’a pas renouvelé son certificat sur Tor, entraînant la fin de sa version optimisée sur le réseau décentralisé qui garantissait plus de sécurité et plus de liberté. Cette annonce s’ajoute à d’autres éléments qui confirment que le temps où Twitter désirait améliorer la sécurité et la confidentialité sur sa plate-forme est révolu.

Germany and Ukraine hit two high-value ransomware targets | Europol This ransomware appeared in 2019, when cybercriminals started using it to launch attacks against organisations and critical infrastructure and industries. Based on the BitPaymer ransomware and part of the Dridex malware family, DoppelPaymer used a unique tool capable of compromising defence mechanisms by terminating the security-related process of the attacked systems. The DoppelPaymer attacks were enabled by the prolific EMOTET…

Une rançon de 4,5 millions de dollars demandée par les cybercriminels de Ransom House à un hôpital universitaire de Barcelone Sécurité : Cet établissement de soins fait face depuis dimanche dernier à une importante attaque informatique. Encore un hôpital victime d’une sévère intrusion informatique ! Cette fois-ci, c’est un établissement de soins espagnol qui est touché, l’Hospital Clínic Barcelona.

Brazilian Conglomerate Suffers 3TB Data Breach: Report Hackers have stolen several terabytes of corporate and employee information from controversial Brazilian multi-national Andrade Gutierrez, in a raid the firm reportedly still hasn’t acknowledged. The Belo Horizonte-headquartered giant is one of the largest engineering firms in Latin America, responsible for major projects in infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, and transport across the region.

WhatsApp and UK government on collision course, as app vows not to remove end-to-end encryption he boss of WhatsApp, the most popular messaging platform in the UK, says that it will not remove end-to-end encryption from the app to comply with requirements set out in the UK government’s online safety bill.

Hacker Leaks 73M Records from Indian HDFC Bank Subsidiary A hacker known as Kernelware has leaked user data belonging to HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of India’s largest private bank, HDFC Bank.

FBI investigates data breach impacting U.S. House members and staff The FBI is investigating a data breach affecting U.S. House of Representatives members and staff after their account and sensitive personal information was stolen from DC Health Link’s servers. DC Health Link is the organization that administers the health care plans of U.S. House members, their staff, and their families.

AT&T alerts 9 million customers of data breach after vendor hack AT&T is notifying roughly 9 million customers that some of their information was exposed after a marketing vendor was hacked in January. « Customer Proprietary Network Information from some wireless accounts was exposed, such as the number of lines on an account or wireless rate plan, » AT&T told BleepingComputer.

Akamai mitigates record-breaking 900Gbps DDoS attack in Asia Akamai reports having mitigated the largest DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack ever launched against a customer based in the Asia-Pacific region. DDoS is an attack that involves sending a large volume of garbage requests to a targeted server, depleting its capacity, and thus rendering the websites, applications, or other online services it hosts unreachable by legitimate users.

Lazarus Group Exploits Zero-Day Vulnerability to Hack South Korean Financial Entity The Lazarus Group has breached a South Korean financial business entity twice within a year, exploiting flaws in an undisclosed software.

Acer Confirms Data Offered Up for Sale Was Stolen Source: Medicimage Education via Alamy Stock Photo Acer has confirmed its systems were breached after a threat actor offered 160GB of data they say was stolen from the electronics company. Acer sells a variety of consumer electronics products, including Chromebooks, monitors, laptops, and desktop PCs.

Emotet Resurfaces Yet Again After 3-Month Hiatus Like the proverbial bad penny that constantly keeps turning up, the Emotet malware operation has resurfaced yet again – this time after a lull of about three months. Security researchers this week noted that the group is once again posing a threat to organizations everywhere, with malicious email activity associated with Emotet resuming early on March 7.

BMW exposes data of clients in Italy, experts warn Original post at: https://cybernews.com/security/bmw-exposes-italy-clients/ Hackers have been enjoying their fair share of the spotlight by breaching car manufacturers’ defenses. The latest Cybernews discovery showcases that popular car brands sometimes leave their doors open, as if inviting threat actors to feast on their client data.

Law enforcement seized the website selling the NetWire RAT A coordinated international law enforcement operation resulted in the seizure of the infrastructure associated with the NetWire RAT, the police also arrested its administrator. Law enforcement seized the website www.worldwiredlabs[.]com and its alleged administrator, a Croatian national.