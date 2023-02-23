WEF – Comment renforcer la cyber-résilience du réseau électrique

Aujourd’hui, les réseaux électriques sont parmi les plus complexes et les plus critiques de tous les types d’infrastructures et constituent l’épine dorsale de l’activité économique.
S’appuyant sur la première phase de l’initiative, le Forum a développé une plateforme d’échange pour les leaders de la cybersécurité dans le secteur de l’électricité, en collaboration avec Dragos, EDP, Enel, Hitachi Energy, Iberdrola, Naturgy, Ørsted, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, Southern et Vestas.
Cybersecurity in the energy industry is vital to protect the power grid
Le WEF propose également 3 rapports ici:
Cyber resilience is a challenge for all organisations, but, due to its vital role as a societal backbone, it is of particular importance for the electricity ecosystem. The power grid is an increasingly popular target for cyber threat actors: including hacktivists with the aim of causing civil unrest or state-sponsored groups performing espionage activities.
This paper can help leaders to strategically manage information risks, work towards a culture of shared cyber-risk ownership across the organization and take a more strategic approach to cyber resilience. Effective cyber resilience requires a combined, aligned multidisciplinary effort to move beyond compliance to cohesive business and digital enablement.
The World Economic Forum’s Systems of Cyber Resilience: Electricity community has created this report to redefine the cybersecurity-related roles and responsibilities throughout the electricity industry’s value and supply chain. This reflects the need to find effective and sustainable measures for protecting these chains, which have changed dramatically because of the industry’s rapid evolution.
