hacker
21 décembre 2022

Les 5 actus cybersécurité à ne pas manquer | 21 déc 2022

Voici une sélection de 5 actualités de cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉

un petit clic pour ma veille

Top 1

Payment Giant Exposed 9 Million Credit Card Transaction Records

The trove of personal and credit card data was left exposed on a misconfigured server without any security authentication.

Top 2

Data of 5.7M Gemini users available for sale on hacking forums

Gemini crypto exchange is warning of phishing campaigns targeting its users after a threat actor obtained their data by breaching a third-party vendor. The company pointed out that its systems were not impacted. « Some Gemini customers have recently been the target of phishing campaigns that we believe are the result of an incident at a third-party vendor.

Top 3

Lego’s BrickLink service narrowly avoids catastrophic API exploit

Salt Labs, the research arm of API specialist Salt Security, has revealed it identified a pair of application programming interface (API) security vulnerabilities in Lego’s BrickLink digital resale platform. The vulnerabilities have now been fixed. Boasting over a million members, BrickLink is currently experiencing its busy season as shoppers scramble to before second-hand Lego sets before Christmas.

Top 4

Global crackdown against DDoS services shuts down most popular platforms | Europol

Known as Operation Power Off, this operation saw law enforcement in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland and Germany take action against these types of attacks which can paralyse the internet. The services seized were by far the most popular DDoS booter services on the market, receiving top billing on search engines.

Top 5

These hackers used Microsoft-signed malicious drivers to further their ransomware attacks

Security firms have reported that multiple hacking groups have been using drivers signed by Microsoft in a series of attacks, including the deployment of Cuba ransomware. That development matters because many security services will implicitly trust anything signed by Microsoft, During this month’s Patch Tuesday, Microsoft acknowledged reports by SentinelOne, Google-owned Mandiant, and Sophos about threat actors using a driver certified by Microsoft’s Windows Hardware Developer Program to deploy various malware.

Veilleur et spécialiste en cybersécurité

Post a comment

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.