21 décembre 2022 By Marc Barbezat Carnet de veille Les 5 actus cybersécurité à ne pas manquer | 21 déc 2022 Voici une sélection de 5 actualités de cybersécurité qu'il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉 Top 1 Payment Giant Exposed 9 Million Credit Card Transaction RecordsThe trove of personal and credit card data was left exposed on a misconfigured server without any security authentication. Top 2 Data of 5.7M Gemini users available for sale on hacking forumsGemini crypto exchange is warning of phishing campaigns targeting its users after a threat actor obtained their data by breaching a third-party vendor. The company pointed out that its systems were not impacted. « Some Gemini customers have recently been the target of phishing campaigns that we believe are the result of an incident at a third-party vendor. Top 3 Lego's BrickLink service narrowly avoids catastrophic API exploitSalt Labs, the research arm of API specialist Salt Security, has revealed it identified a pair of application programming interface (API) security vulnerabilities in Lego's BrickLink digital resale platform. The vulnerabilities have now been fixed. Boasting over a million members, BrickLink is currently experiencing its busy season as shoppers scramble to before second-hand Lego sets before Christmas. Top 4 Global crackdown against DDoS services shuts down most popular platforms | EuropolKnown as Operation Power Off, this operation saw law enforcement in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland and Germany take action against these types of attacks which can paralyse the internet. The services seized were by far the most popular DDoS booter services on the market, receiving top billing on search engines. Top 5 These hackers used Microsoft-signed malicious drivers to further their ransomware attacksSecurity firms have reported that multiple hacking groups have been using drivers signed by Microsoft in a series of attacks, including the deployment of Cuba ransomware. That development matters because many security services will implicitly trust anything signed by Microsoft, During this month's Patch Tuesday, Microsoft acknowledged reports by SentinelOne, Google-owned Mandiant, and Sophos about threat actors using a driver certified by Microsoft's Windows Hardware Developer Program to deploy various malware.
