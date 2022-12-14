14 décembre 2022 By Marc Barbezat Carnet de veille Les 5 actus cybersécurité à ne pas manquer | 14 déc 2022 Voici une sélection de 5 actualités de cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉 Top 1 Samsung’s Android app-signing key has leaked, is being used to sign malwareA developer’s cryptographic signing key is one of the major linchpins of Android security. Any time Android updates an app, the signing key of the old app on your phone needs to match the key of the update you’re installing. Top 2 Apple will encrypt iCloud backups, addressing longstanding criticismWritten by Tonya Riley Dec 7, 2022 | CYBERSCOOP Apple will introduce end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups, resolving longstanding criticism over the absence of the safeguard for a key way users store data. The « Advanced Data Protection » mode will be available for all iCloud data including backups, photos and notes, the company announced Wednesday. Top 3 2 469 money mules arrested in worldwide crackdown against money laundering | EuropolDuring an operational phase carried out between mid-September to the end of November 2022, 8 755 money mules were identified alongside 222 money mule recruiters, and 2 469 individuals were arrested worldwide. Now in its eighth edition, the European Money Mule Action (EMMA8) has gone international, with actions carried out in countries as far apart as Colombia, Singapore and Australia. Top 4 Des données sensibles des autorités judiciaires zurichoises finissent dans le milieu de la droguePendant plusieurs années, des données sensibles des autorités de poursuite pénale zurichoises se sont retrouvées dans le milieu de la drogue. A l’origine de la fuite, la mise au rebut d’ordinateurs usagés, dont les disques durs n’ont pas été effacés correctement. Top 5 French hospital cancels operations after ransomware attackFrance’s health ministry announced that the Hospital Centre of Versailles was hit by a cyber attack over the weekend. Hospital Centre of Versailles, which includes Andre-Mignot Hospital, Richaud Hospital and the Despagne Retirement Home, canceled operations and transferred some patients due to the cyberattack. S'inscrire à la newsletter: Laissez ce champ vide si vous êtes humain : Share hôpital/iCloud/mules financières/Samsung
