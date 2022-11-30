Les 5 actus cybersécurité à ne pas manquer | 30 nov 2022

Original post published by Cybernews: https://cybernews.com/news/whatsapp-data-leak/ On November 16, an actor posted an ad on a well-known hacking community forum, claiming they were selling a 2022 database of 487 million WhatsApp user mobile numbers. The dataset allegedly contains WhatsApp user data from 84 countries. Threat actor claims there are over 32 million US user records included.