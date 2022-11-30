30 novembre 2022 By Marc Barbezat Carnet de veille Les 5 actus cybersécurité à ne pas manquer | 30 nov 2022 Voici une sélection de 5 actualités de cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉 Top 1 WhatsApp data leak: 500 million user records for saleOriginal post published by Cybernews: https://cybernews.com/news/whatsapp-data-leak/ On November 16, an actor posted an ad on a well-known hacking community forum, claiming they were selling a 2022 database of 487 million WhatsApp user mobile numbers. The dataset allegedly contains WhatsApp user data from 84 countries. Threat actor claims there are over 32 million US user records included. Top 2 Killnet Hits European Parliament Website with DDoS AttackThe DDoS attack took place moments after the European Parliament voted to declare the Russian government a state sponsor of terrorism. Top 3 Interpol seized $130 million from cybercriminals worldwideINTERPOL has announced the seizure of $130,000,000 million worth of money and virtual assets linked to various cybercrimes and money laundering operations. The law enforcement operation is codenamed « HAECHI III » and lasted between June 28 and November 23, 2022, allowing INTERPOL to arrest almost a thousand suspects. Top 4 Data from 5.4M Twitter users obtained from multiple threat actors and combined with data from other breachesAt the end of July, a threat actor leaked data of 5.4 million Twitter accounts that were obtained by exploiting a now-fixed vulnerability in the popular social media platform. Top 5 Les US s’inquiètent de la cybersécurité des plateformes pétrolières et de gaz offshore – Le Monde InformatiqueLes infrastructures pétrolières et gazières offshore sont confrontées à des risques cybersécurité importants avec de sérieuses menaces et impacts selon le service d’audit et d’enquête du Congrès américain. Mais l’arsenal de mesures pour mieux identifier et atténuer les risques se fait encore attendre. Les infrastructures pétrolières et gazières américaines sont particulièrement exposées aux risques cybersécurité. S'inscrire à la newsletter: Laissez ce champ vide si vous êtes humain : Share interpol/Parlement Européen/plateformes pétrolières/Twitter/Whatsapp
