12 octobre 2022 By Marc Barbezat Carnet de veille Les 5 actus cybersécurité à ne pas manquer | 12 oct 2022 Voici une sélection de 5 actualités de cybersécurité qu'il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉 Top 1 Hacker stole $566M worth of Binance Coins from Binance BridgeHackers have reportedly stolen $566 million worth of Binance Coins (BNB) from the Binance Bridge. It seems that threat actors were able to exploit an issue with the bridge, the attack took place at 2:30 PM EST today. The attackers were able to transfer the funds to their wallet through two transactions [ 1, 2], each of 1,000,000 BNB. Top 2 Former Uber CSO convicted of covering up megabreach back in 2016Joe Sullivan, who was Chief Security Officer at Uber from 2015 to 2017, has been convicted in a US federal court of covering up a data breach at the company in 2016. Sullivan was charged with obstructing proceedings conducted by the FTC (the Federal Trade Commission, the US consumer rights body), and concealing a crime, an offence known in legal terminology by the peculiar name of misprision. Top 3 Facebook warns 1 million users about apps trying to compromise accountsWritten by Tonya Riley Oct 7, 2022 | CYBERSCOOP Facebook will alert 1 million users on Friday that they may have unknowingly revealed login credentials to malicious Android or iOS apps. The warning follows the release of Facebook parent company Meta's first security report on malicious apps targeting login information. Top 4 Optus confirms 2.1 million ID numbers exposed in data breachOptus confirmed yesterday that 2.1 million customers had government identification numbers compromised during a cyberattack last month. In a press statement released yesterday, the mobile carrier updated the information regarding the personal data of 9.8 million customers exposed during the attack. Top 5 Les armées du Chili, du Mexique, du Salvador, du Pérou et de Colombie ont subi un gigantesque piratage informatiqueDes millions d'e-mails, des informations confidentielles détaillant des opérations militaires, des contrats… Les armées de cinq pays latino-américains ont été la cible d'un gigantesque piratage de leurs systèmes informatiques ces dernières semaines.
