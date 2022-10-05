5 octobre 2022 By Marc Barbezat Carnet de veille Les 5 actus cybersécurité à ne pas manquer | 5 oct 2022 Voici une sélection de 5 actualités de cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉 Top 1 URGENT! Microsoft Exchange double zero-day – « like ProxyShell, only different »Just when you hoped the week would quieten down and yield you some SecOps downtime over the weekend… …and along comes a brand new zero-day hole in Microsoft Exchange! More precisely, two zero-days that can apparently be chained together, with the first bug used remotely to open enough of a hole to trigger the second bug, which potentially allows remote code execution (RCE) on the Exchange server itself. Top 2 Australia government wants Optus to pay for data breachAustralia’s current administration is calling for stronger privacy laws, following last week’s cybersecurity breach that compromised personal data of 9.8 million Optus customers. Describing the cyber attack as « not technologically challenging », the government says the breach should never have happened and that Optus should pay to rectify the situation. Top 3 Ukraine warns of ‘massive cyberattacks’ coming from Russia on critical infrastructure sitesWritten by AJ Vicens Sep 26, 2022 | CYBERSCOOP The Russian government is planning « massive cyberattacks » against Ukrainian critical infrastructure facilities to « increase the effect of missile strikes on electrical supply facilities, » the Ukrainian government said Monday. Top 4 Le système d’e-voting de la Poste suisse résiste à 60’000 attaquesEnviron 3400 hackers du monde entier ont tenté, pendant quatre semaines, de pirater le futur système de vote électronique de la Poste suisse. Dans son communiqué tirant le bilan du récent test d’intrusion, le géant jaune indique que 60’000 attaques ont été lancée contre sur la plateforme. Top 5 Nord Stream pipeline disinformation fits pattern of Russian information warfareWritten by Suzanne Smalley Sep 30, 2022 | CYBERSCOOP Within hours of this week’s Nord Stream pipeline explosion, Russian officials, Twitter users and Tucker Carlson began circulating disinformation suggesting that the Biden administration was responsible for the apparent act of sabotage. In fact, some viral tweets included old footage of U.S. S'inscrire à la newsletter: Laissez ce champ vide si vous êtes humain : Share La Poste/Microsoft/Optus
