Des mobiles contrefaits pour espionner WhatsApps

Des chercheurs de Doctor Web ont découvert des mobiles Android « économiques » contrefaits avec des portes dérobées.

Le logiciel malveillant, installé dans la partition système, était principalement conçu pour espionner les messages WhatsApp.

A team of mobile security researchers has discovered backdoors in the system partition of some budget Android device models that are counterfeit versions of known brand-name models. The malware, which the Doctor Web team first discovered in July 2022, was found in at least four different smartphones: ‘P48pro’, ‘radmi note 8’, ‘Note30u’ and ‘Mate40’.