8 septembre 2022

Des mobiles contrefaits pour espionner WhatsApps

Des chercheurs de Doctor Web ont découvert des mobiles Android « économiques » contrefaits avec des portes dérobées.

Le logiciel malveillant, installé dans la partition système, était principalement conçu pour espionner les messages WhatsApp.

Counterfeit Android Devices Revealed to Contain Backdoor Designed to Hack WhatsApp

A team of mobile security researchers has discovered backdoors in the system partition of some budget Android device models that are counterfeit versions of known brand-name models. The malware, which the Doctor Web team first discovered in July 2022, was found in at least four different smartphones: ‘P48pro’, ‘radmi note 8’, ‘Note30u’ and ‘Mate40’.

Veilleur et spécialiste en cybersécurité

