22 août 2022 By Marc Barbezat Carnet de veille Le tour de Suisse cybersécurité | 22 août 2022 Voici un tour des dernières actualités suisses de cybersécurité repérées sur le web. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉 ImmuniWeb Joins the Cybersecurity Tech AccordImmuniWeb joins many leading technology and cybersecurity companies focused on building a sustainable, privacy-resilient and efficient cybersecurity industry. The Cybersecurity Tech Accord is a global interindustry agreement and partnership of leading cybersecurity and technology vendors that are jointly building a better future in cyberspace. Hacknowledge va booster la cybersécurité de La PosteLa Poste vient d'annoncer l'acquisition de Hacknowledge, une startup romande spécialisée dans la cybersecurité. Les deux partenaires unissent leurs forces afin d'assurer un échange sécurisé des informations confidentielles et des données clients sur Internet. Les 46 collaboratrices et collaborateurs de Hacknowledge resteront employés de la startup de Morges. Swiss government announces upcoming launch of federal bug bounty programJessica Haworth 03 August 2022 at 15:30 UTC Updated: 04 August 2022 at 08:09 UTC Bug Bounty Switzerland AG awarded program management contract Switzerland's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has announced it is launching a new bug bounty program for the federal government. PostReentrancy is probably the most famous Ethereum vulnerability, and it surprised everyone when discovered for the first time. It was first unveiled during a multimillion dollar heist which led to a hard fork of Ethereum. Reentrancy occurs when external contract calls are allowed to make new calls to the calling contract before the initial execution is complete. Cyber Resilience: CSIRT insights and emergency plan for top managementIt is no longer a question of if, but when a business will become the target of a successful cyber attack. This applies to your company too. So it is vitally important for you to take the right precautions to protect your cyber security. Why Tresorit is committing to the Swiss Digital Trust LabelTresorit is proud to announce that it is joining the Swiss Digital Trust Label scheme: a new initiative designed as a public gold standard in digital security. Launched in January 2022 by the Swiss Digital Initiative, the label is an easy way for users to check whether a service or app truly is trustworthy.
