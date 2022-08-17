17 août 2022 By Marc Barbezat Carnet de veille Les 5 actus cybersécurité à ne pas manquer | 17 août 2022 Voici une sélection de 5 actualités de cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉 Top 1 Cisco Confirms Network Breach Via Hacked Employee Google AccountNetworking giant says attackers gained initial access to an employee’s VPN client via a compromised Google account. Cisco Systems revealed details of a May hack by the Yanluowang ransomware group that leveraged a compromised employee’s Google account. The networking giant is calling the attack a « potential compromise » in a Wednesday post by the company’s own Cisco Talos threat research arm. Top 2 Ransomware attack blamed for closure of all 7-Eleven stores in DenmarkRansomware is to blame for the closure of all 175 7-Eleven stores in Denmark on Monday. The retailer closed all of its stores in Denmark after its cash registers and payment systems were brought down in the attack. Top 3 The US offers a $10M rewards for info on the Conti ransomware gang’s membersThe U.S. State Department announced a $10 million reward for information on five prominent members of the Conti ransomware gang. The government will also reward people that will provide details about Conti and its affiliated groups TrickBot and Wizard Spider. The reward is covered by the Rewards of Justice program operated by the a U.S. Top 4 Twitter Confirms Data Breach as 5.4M Accounts Sold on Hacker ForumTwitter was forced to investigate the incident when a hacker offered the personal data of 5.4 million users on a hacker forum for $30,000 last month. Top 5 Pour la CISA, la faille Log4Shell va persister longtemps – Le Monde InformatiqueUne enquête menée par la CISA fournit non seulement les indicateurs de compromission, mais elle met aussi en évidence les raisons pour lesquelles la vulnérabilité Log4Shell persistera indéfiniment. L’agence américaine de cybersécurité et de sécurité des infrastructures (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security, CISA) a enquêté sur les attaques exploitant la vulnérabilité Log4Shell dans des produits tiers comme VMware Horizon et Unified Access Gateway (UAG). S'inscrire à la newsletter: Laissez ce champ vide si vous êtes humain : Share
