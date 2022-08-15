15 août 2022 By Marc Barbezat Cyber-attaques / fraudes 18 entreprises proposent une norme pour le partage d’informations de cybersécurité Un groupe de 18 entreprises a annoncé mercredi passé une norme commune pour le partage des informations relatives à la cybersécurité. Tech, Cyber Companies Launch Security Standard to Monitor Hacking AttemptsA group of 18 tech and cyber companies said Wednesday they are building a common data standard for sharing cybersecurity information. They aim to fix a problem for corporate security chiefs who say that cyber products often don’t integrate, making it hard to fully assess hacking threats. Amazon. AWS, Splunk and more launch cybersecurity analytics standardA consortium of IT vendors launched a new collaboration this week on an open source schema for cybersecurity analytics data, potentially eliminating some of what AWS calls « undifferentiated heavy lifting » for SecOps pros. AWS and Splunk founded the project earlier this year, based on the ICD Schema developed at Symantec, now owned by Broadcom. AWS, Splunk lead open source effort to spot and curb cyberattacksListen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback. The project’s backers intend to simplify data classification in a vendor-neutral framework to help security teams spend less time normalizing data and more time on defense. AWS, Splunk to lead creation of open standard for cybersecurityThe Register reports that the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework project, led by AWS and Splunk, will use Symantecs ICD Schema to create a vendor-agnostic standard for cyberthreat response. Today’s security leaders face an agile, determined and diverse set of threat actors, Trend Micro officials wrote in a blog post. Branchen-Grössen schaffen gemeinsamen Standard für Security-LösungenAWS, Splunk und weitere grosse Anbieter von Security-Software kooperieren, um die Integration von Lösungen zu vereinfachen und Datensilos aufzubrechen. S'inscrire à la newsletter: Laissez ce champ vide si vous êtes humain : Share partage d'information
