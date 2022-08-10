10 août 2022 By Marc Barbezat Carnet de veille Les 5 actus qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine (10 août 2022) Voici une sélection de 5 actualités de cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉 Top 1 Ukrainian Law Enforcement Shut Down Large Russian Bot FarmLaw enforcement in Ukraine claim to have dismantled a large bot farm used by the Russian special services to spread disinformation and propaganda within the country. The Secret Service of Ukraine (SSU) said that an audience of over 400,000 Ukrainians were receiving misinformation from the million-strong bot farm. Top 2 Twitter confirms zero-day used to access data of 5.4M accountsAt the end of July, a threat actor leaked data of 5.4 million Twitter accounts that were obtained by exploiting a now-fixed vulnerability in the popular social media platform. Top 3 BlackCat ransomware claims attack on European gas pipelineThe ALPHV ransomware gang, aka BlackCat, claimed responsibility for a cyberattack against Creos Luxembourg S.A. last week, a natural gas pipeline and electricity network operator in the central European country. Creos’ owner, Encevo, who operates as an energy supplier in five EU countries, announced on July 25 that they had suffered a cyberattack the previous weekend, between July 22 and 23. Top 4 Bientôt des backdoors dans les messageries ? Non, disent les CNIL européennesLe projet de loi de la Commission européenne pour lutter contre la pédopornographie est vertement critiqué par les gendarmes européens de la protection des données personnelles. C’est un revers cinglant pour la Commission européenne. En mai dernier, celle-ci avait présenté un nouveau projet de loi pour lutter contre la pédopornographie. Top 5 Post-quantum encryption contender is taken out by single-core PC and 1 hourIn the US government’s ongoing campaign to protect data in the age of quantum computers, a new and powerful attack that used a single traditional computer to completely break a fourth-round candidate highlights the risks involved in standardizing the next generation of encryption algorithms. Last month, the US Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST, selected four post-quantum computing encryption algorithms to replace algorithms like RSA, Diffie-Hellman, and elliptic curve Diffie-Hellman, which are unable to withstand attacks from a quantum computer. S'inscrire à la newsletter: Laissez ce champ vide si vous êtes humain : Share
