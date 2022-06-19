La veille cyber-sécurité (sem. 19 juin 2022)
Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉
Vol / perte de données
Written by AJ Vicens Jun 14, 2022 | CYBERSCOOP A Belarusian hacktivist group on Tuesday released what it says is wiretapped audio of foreign embassies, consulates and other calls in Belarus gathered surreptitiously by the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs. Announced in the Belarusian Cyber Partisans’ Telegram channel late morning U.S.
California’s biggest hospital system has divulged a massive data breach that exposed sensitive medical information on some 69,000 patients. The breach of Kaiser Permanente’s systems was initially disclosed to patients in a June 3 letter, TechCrunch .
Cyberattaques / fraudes
BlackCat, the ALPHV ransomware gang, has created a website that allows customers and employees of their victim to check if their data was stolen in an attack. Ransomware gangs typically quietly steal corporate data and harvest everything of value. After they’ve done this, the threat actor starts to encrypt devices.
Evidence suggests that a just-discovered APT has been active since 2013.
Reportedly, the Russian government has warned the U.S. and its allies that continued cyber-attacks on its infrastructure risks a « direct military clash. » The threats follow reports from last week that Russia’s Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities website had been hacked and replaced with a message stating « Glory to Ukraine » on its homepage.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Microsoft issued its last regular patch update round this week, fixing over 50 CVEs, including the malicious zero-day bug « Follina. » Officially named CVE-2022-30190, Follina, as reported last week, is being exploited in the wild by state-backed actors and the operators behind Qakbot, which has links to ransomware groups.
Des chercheurs du MIT utilisent une technique inspirée de Meltdown et Spectre pour contourner une protection fondamentale de l’espace mémoire du processeur M1. Vous vous souvenez peut-être de Meltdown et Spectre, ces incroyables attaques qui s’appuyaient sur une caractéristique fondamentale des processeurs récents : l’exécution spéculative.
A sophisticated Chinese advanced persistent threat (APT) actor exploited a critical security vulnerability in Sophos’ firewall product that came to public attention earlier this year to infiltrate an unnamed South Asian target as part of a highly-targeted attack.
Researchers demonstrated a possible way to track individuals via Bluetooth signals. Researchers warn Bluetooth signals can be used to track device owners via a unique fingerprinting of the radio signal. The technique was presented via a paper presented at IEEE Security and Privacy conference last month by researchers at the University of California San Diego.
VIDEO Justice / police / réglementation
Un important marché noir spécialisé dans les données personnelles vient de fermer ses portes. Après des années de fonctionnement, la marketplace est tombée dans les filets de la justice américaine. SSNDOB Marketplace, un marché noir spécialisé dans la vente de données personnelles, vient d’être démantelé.
The international police organization Interpol has arrested 2,000 people in a crackdown on social-engineering rackets and intercepted $50 million in illicit funds. Interpol announced it had conducted raids at 1,700 locations over two months, seizing $50 million in fraudulently gained proceeds and arresting 2,000 people, which it described as « operators, fraudsters and money launderers » as part of its crackdown on social engineering and business email compromise (BEC) rackets.
A California man was sentenced to time in prison Wednesday after hacking thousands of iCloud accounts, stealing people’s nude images and videos and sharing them with conspirators. Hao Kuo Chi, acting under the online name of ‘icloudripper4you’, would have illegally obtained the iCloud credentials of approximately 4700 victims and shared their content with other people on more than 300 occasions.
Suisse
Ce mercredi 15 juin, les services suisses de la navigation aérienne Skyguide ont communiqué sur un incident technique survenu « aux premières heures de la matinée ». Le problème a entraîné la fermeture de l’espace aérien pour des raisons de sécurité. Les clients, partenaires et passagers des aéroports de Genève et de Zurich ont subi la panne.
Le Conseil des Etats souhaite que les données des clients d’hôtels en Suisse soient collectées dans une plateforme centrale. Le secteur du tourisme devrait pouvoir exploiter ces données à ses propres fins – tout en respectant la protection des données.
Divers
Dans le cadre de la campagne gouvernementale de répression de la cybercriminalité, l’Inde a instauré de nouvelles règles strictes sur le traitement des données numériques, par les opérateurs de VPN présents sur le territoire. Parmi ces mesures, la directive n° 20(3)/2022-CERT-In impose la conservation des informations personnelles à partir du 27 juin 2022.