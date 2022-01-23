L’hebdo des cyber-menaces (23 janv 2022)

A VPN service used by criminals to distribute ransomware, malware and facilitate other forms of cybercrime has been taken offline following a coordinated international operation by police. As part of the joint action by Europol, Germany’s Hanover Police Department, the FBI, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and others, the 15 servers used by the VPNLab.net service have been seized or disrupted, rendering it no longer available.