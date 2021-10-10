Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café 😉
Vol / perte de données
Due to a server-side misconfiguration, Twitch has suffered a massive leak of more than 125 GB of data and source code.
Syniverse, the well-known telecom giant, revealed to the Securities and Exchange Commission that hackers infiltrated its systems for more than five years. As a result, millions of cellphone users’ data and billions of text messages were exposed.
On October 3rd, 2021, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published the financial details related to Pandora Papers containing sensitive information related to celebrities, politicians, and individuals living across the world. Thus, the Pandora Papers leak of over 11.9 million records has created a political storm among the rich across the world as they […]
Sécurité : Coinbase vient de notifier au moins 6 000 de ses clients du vol de leurs comptes de cryptomonnaies. Les procédures de sécurité de la plateforme sont pointées du doigt. Les utilisateurs de la plateforme de cryptomonnaies Coinbase peuvent trembler.
Cyberattaques / fraudes
Google has warned about 14,000 of its users about being targeted in a state-sponsored phishing campaign from APT28, a threat group that has been linked to Russia. The campaign was detected in late September and accounts for a larger than usual batch of Government-Backed Attack notifications that Google sends to targeted users every month.
Microsoft says that Russian-sponsored hacking groups are increasingly targeting US government agencies, with roughly 58% of all nation-state attacks observed by Microsoft between July 2020 and June 2021 coming from Russia.
Cybersecurity experts have uncovered a new COVID-19 vaccination scam involving hackers tricking victims into providing their personal information under the assumption that cybercriminals can hack into European Union hospitals and falsify vaccination records. DarkOwl, the cybersecurity firm that uncovered the scam, notes that the EU Digital COVID Certificate program and most EU hospitals have stringent cybersecurity measures in place to protect user data.
A new financial crime report by risk management tool developer Feedzai has found an increase in phishing scams perpetrated via text message, a practice known as smishing. The report analyzed over 1.5 billion global transactions completed in the second quarter of 2021 to paint a picture of the state of financial crime, consumer spending habits, and the top fraud trends.
Failles / vulnérabilités
US Justice Department launches civil cyber-fraud initiative to combat online crime
Justice / police / réglementation
On 28 September, a coordinated strike between the French National Gendarmerie (Gendarmerie Nationale), the Ukrainian National Police (Національна поліція України) and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), with the coordination of Europol and INTERPOL, has led to the arrest in Ukraine of two prolific ransomware operators known for their extortionate ransom demands (between €5 to €70 million).
Europol has announced the arrest of two men in Ukraine, said to be members of a prolific ransomware operation that extorted victims with ransom demands ranging between €5 to €70 million. The international law enforcement operation was conducted in coordination with the FBI, the French police (Gendarmerie Nationale), and the Ukrainian National Police (Національна поліція України).
L’homme a reconnu avoir volé et publié les 1,4 million de rapports de tests Covid-19. Il a été mis en examen ce vendredi.
A man from Texas has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after lying on social media. San Antonio resident Christopher Charles Perez, also known as Christopher Robbins, posted two messages on Facebook in April 2020 in which he falsely claimed to have hired a person infected with COVID-19 to lick items on display at grocery stores.
Fredrick Brown, a former U.S. Army contractor, was sentenced today to 151 months in prison after admitting to his role in a conspiracy that targeted thousands of U.S. service members and veterans and caused millions of dollars in losses.
Suisse
Une motion du Parti socialiste suisse (PS) propose d’interdire les transactions anonymes en cryptomonnaies. Auteur de la proposition, le conseiller national Roger Nordmann souhaite que les propriétaires de cryptomonnaies domiciliés en Suisse aient l’obligation de s’identifier. Les transactions effectuées par les banques et les institutions avec des cryptomonnaies dont le propriétaire effectif n’est pas identifié seraient interdites.
Ruag lance un nouvel appel à candidatures pour son programme d’accélération visant entre autres à renforcer la cybersécurité de la Suisse. De son côté, l’armée a désigné le vainqueur de son Cyber Startup Challenge 2021: la start-up zurichoise Decentriq. Cette dernière va pouvoir tester sa solution dans l’environnement réel du DDPS.
Divers
The EU Parliament has voted in favor of a resolution that essentially calls for the ban of AI-powered biometric mass surveillance technologies such as facial recognition systems in the continent. The MEPs (members of the European parliament) are worried about discrimination, bias, and injustice that arise from AI-based predictive policing, and their concerns are based on numerous real examples.
Post navigation