L’hebdo des cyber-menaces (28 fév 2021)

Vol / perte de données
Millions of COVID-19 test reports were found to be publicly accessible due to flawed online system implementation. The leak, comprising over 8 million COVID-19 test results, has been attributed to the Health and Welfare Department of West Bengal, India. Last month, BleepingComputer exclusively reported that multiple Indian government websites were leaking COVID-19 patient test reports.
Sensitive medical data belonging to nearly half a million French people has been stolen and leaked online, according to a joint investigation by news source Libération and French cybersecurity blog Zataz. The exposed data, which can be accessed from multiple sites, includes names, phone numbers, and postal addresses of 491,840 individuals.
Un rappe à l’importance d’une bonne gestion d’incident et tirer des leçons du cas de la clinique finlandaire?
Canadian airplane manufacturer Bombardier has disclosed today a security breach after some of its data was published on a dark web portal operated by the Clop ransomware gang. “An initial investigation revealed that an unauthorized party accessed and extracted data by exploiting a vulnerability affecting a third-party file-transfer application, which was running on purpose-built servers isolated from the main Bombardier IT network,” the company said in a press release today.
American telecommunications provider T-Mobile has disclosed a data breach after an unknown number of customers were apparently affected by SIM swap attacks. SIM swap fraud (or SIM hijacking) allows scammers to take control of targets’ phone numbers after porting them using social engineering or after bribing mobile operator employees to a SIM controlled by the fraudsters.
The recent cyberattack that forced the Dutch Research Council (NWO) to take its servers offline and suspend grant allocation processes was caused by the DoppelPaymer ransomware gang. The hackers gained access to NWO’s network on February 8 and stole internal documents, threatening with leaking them unless the organization paid a ransom.
Le fonds d’investissement Sequoia Capital a subi une cyberattaque ayant débouché sur un vol de données incluant des informations financières. Le vecteur d’attaque utilisé pourrait bien être un hameçonnage par e-mail. Personne ni aucune entreprise n’est à l’abri d’une cyberattaque. Pas même les fonds d’investissement comme l’a appris à ses dépens Sequoia Capital qui vient d’en être victime.
Cyberattaques / fraudes
Des hackers manifestement crapuleux ont réussi à avoir un accès à des machines de traitement biochimique et ils l’ont vendu sur le marché noir.
Cyberattacks evolved in 2020 as threat actors sought to profit from the unprecedented socioeconomic, business and political challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, IBM Security reveals. In 2020 attackers were observed pivoting their attacks to businesses for which global COVID-19 response efforts heavily relied, such as hospitals, medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as energy companies powering the COVID-19 supply chain.
Technologie : Kiev accuse ” un des groupes d’espions hackers de la Fédération de Russie ” d’être à l’origine d’une nouvelle cyberattaque contre ses infrastructures numériques. Les autorités ukrainiennes ont déclaré ce mercredi avoir subi une attaque informatique qu’elles imputent à la Russie.
A North Korean-backed hacking group has targeted the defense industry with custom backdoor malware dubbed ThreatNeedle since early 2020 with the end goal of collecting highly sensitive information. This espionage campaign affected organizations from more than a dozen countries and was coordinated by DPRK-backed state hackers tracked as Lazarus Group.
A new Ryuk ransomware variant with worm-like capabilities that allow it to spread to other devices on victims’ local networks has been discovered by the French national cyber-security agency while investigating an attack in early 2021.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Technologie : Un botnet a recours à une technique complexe mais efficace pour exploiter la blockchain du bitcoin, à des fins de minage illicite de cryptomonnaies. Un botnet utilisé pour des activités de minage illicite de cryptomonnaies abuse des transactions en Bitcoin (BTC) pour rester sous le radar.
More than 6,700 VMware vCenter servers are currently exposed online and vulnerable to a new attack that can allow hackers to take over unpatched devices and effectively take over companies’ entire networks. Scans for VMware vCenter devices are currently underway, according to threat intelligence firm Bad Packets.
Security researchers have spotted a new malware operation targeting Mac devices that has silently infected almost 30,000 systems. Named Silver Sparrow, the malware was discovered by security researchers from Red Canary and analyzed together with researchers from Malwarebytes and VMWare Carbon Black.
Les banques suisses respectent insuffisamment l’obligation d’informer sur les cyberincidents qui les ciblent, constate un audit du Contrôle fédéral des finances (CDF). Le rapport observe qu’il existe encore trop de lacunes dans la surveillance, par la FINMA, de la cybersécurité chez les prestataires de services financiers.
Justice / police / réglementation
A Berlin resident has been found guilty of threatening to bomb a hospital and attempting to blackmail the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) for £10 million in Bitcoin (BTC). Emil Apreda, previously only identified as Emil A. due to German law, is a 33-year-old Italian and resident of Berlin, Germany, with a background in computing.
Technologie : A noter que les données des twittos ayant retweeté ou liké les messages de cette personne devront être également communiquées. C’est une première. La justice française sera en capacité de demander à Twitter l’identification du détenteur d’un compte soupçonné de ” violation du secret de la vie privée et atteinte au secret des correspondances “.
Divers
Le Centre national de la cybersécurité (NCSC) prévoit de mener un programme de bug bounty en avril. Les chasseurs de prime essaieront de pirater une application opérée à l’interne. Le projet pilote est mené en collaboration avec Bug Bounty Switzerland.
Technologie : Pour le gendarme britannique de la cybersécurité, l’avenir est à l’IA, qui doit lui permettre de gérer l’afflux exponentiel de données à traiter pour faire face aux menaces. Le GCHQ, le gendarme britannique de la cybersécurité, parie gros sur l’intelligence artificielle : l’organisation vient en effet de révéler comment elle veut utiliser l’IA pour renforcer la sécurité nationale.
Image: Hunter French/VICE McDonald’s collects ‘strategic intelligence’ on workers advocating for a $15 minimum wage, including ‘how and where will FF$15 attack the brand.’ Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard’s podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet.
La police cantonale valaisanne augmente ses effectifs. Via un communiqué, elle fait savoir que le parlement cantonal a donné son feu vert, mi-février, à la création de 40 nouveaux postes à temps plein au total. Une décision qui fait suite au dépôt d’un postulat par la Commission thématique de sécurité publique en mai 2019.
