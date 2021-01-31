L’hebdo des cyber-menaces (31 janv 2021)

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et Merci pour le café !
Vol / perte de données
A threat actor is selling a database allegedly containing the personal details of over 176 million Pakistani citizens. Apparently, the database is a compilation of data belonging to different telecom companies in the country and dumped altogether for sale. Currently, some of the major telecom companies in Pakistan include Zong, Warid, Ufone, Telenor, and Jazz (Previously Mobilink & Warid).
A peine embauché par Tesla fin décembre 2020, un désormais ex-développeur a téléchargé des milliers de lignes de code source propriétaire depuis le réseau informatique interne vers son compte Dropbox privé. Découvert seulement 8 jours après les faits, ce vol de données est un parfait exemple des travers du shadow IT.
L’information a été donnée le 14 janvier dernier par l’expert en sécurité Alon Gal. Sur son compte Twitter, il a annoncé avoir découvert un bot sur l’app de messagerie Telegram qui met en vente plus de 533 millions de numéros de téléphone liés à des comptes Facebook, rapporte le site Motherboard.
Australian entities covered by the Privacy Act reported 519 instances of data breaches in the six months to December 2020, a 5% increase from the first half of the year. Data breach notification to the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) became mandatory under the Notifiable Data Breaches (NDB) scheme in February 2018.
Cyberattaques / fraudes
En octobre dernier, le FBI, la Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency et ministère de la santé américain alertaient déjà des risques ” d’une menace de cybercriminalité accrue et imminente pour les hôpitaux et les prestataires de soins de santé américains “.
Law enforcement agencies across the globe say that they have dealt a blow against Emotet, described by Interpol as “the world’s most dangerous malware”, by taking control of its infrastructure. Police have dubbed their action against Emotet “Operation LadyBird.” What is Emotet?
Après RagnarLocker et SunCrypt, c’est au tour du cybergang Avaddon de forcer leurs victimes à payer le montant des rançons en les ciblant à travers des attaques par déni de service. Double peine pour les victimes des ransomwares.
Payments to ransomware gangs using cryptocurrency more than quadrupled in 2020, with less than 200 cryptocurrency wallets receiving 80% of funds. Ransomware payments using cryptocurrency surged 311% in 2020, nearing a total volume of $350 million, as cybercriminals gravitated to crypto-locking as the easiest way to turn compromised systems into cash, blockchain analysis company Chainalysis stated in an analysis this week.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Written by Shannon Vavra Jan 27, 2021 | CYBERSCOOP U.S. intelligence officials are urging American companies and security workers to fix a software flaw that, if exploited, would give attackers deep access to a victim machine.
Justice / police / réglementation
Law enforcement and judicial authorities worldwide have this week disrupted one of most significant botnets of the past decade: EMOTET. Investigators have now taken control of its infrastructure in an international coordinated action. Law enforcement and judicial authorities worldwide have this week disrupted one of most significant botnets of the past decade: EMOTET.
Dutch police have arrested two individuals in the country for selling COVID-19 patient data stolen from the national COVID-19. The availability of COVID-19 patient data in the cybercrime underground was spotted by the RTL Nieuws reporter Daniel Verlaan. Verlaan discovered ads for stolen Dutch citizen data advertised on multiple instant messaging apps, including Telegram, Snapchat, and Wickr.
Law enforcement agencies from as many as eight countries dismantled the infrastructure of Emotet, a notorious email-based Windows malware behind several botnet-driven spam campaigns and ransomware attacks over the past decade.
Citrix employees impacted by a data breach that resulted in the theft of their data have secured a $2.275 million settlement. The settlement, first agreed in June 2020, has now met with the approval of Judge Ron Altman, as reported by Bloomberg Law.
Insurers are inadvertently funding organised crime by paying out claims from companies who have paid ransoms to regain access to data and systems after a hacking attack, Britain’s former top cybersecurity official has warned.
Divers
Les mesures contre la pandémie ont obligé les organisateurs des Swiss Cyber Security Days (SCSD) à revoir leurs plans. L’édition 2021 se déroulera finalement uniquement de façon virtuelle. Ils regrettent d’avoir dû renoncer au présentiel qui avait fait le succès des deux premières éditions, expliquent-ils dans leur communiqué.
Exclusive The European Commission’s war of words against pharma company AstraZeneca over COVID-19 virus vaccines has descended into farce after Brussels accidentally published an unredacted version of a disputed supply contract. The classic tech blunder saw commercially sensitive details freely published online – and readable by anyone who knows what Adobe Reader’s Bookmarks tab is.
En ce 28 janvier, Journée mondiale de la protection des données, plusieurs fournisseurs de services numériques pro-privacy montent au créneau contre Bruxelles. Dans un appel commun, les suisses Protonmail, Threema et Tresorit, ainsi que l’allemand Tutanota, demandent aux décideurs politiques de l’UE de reconsidérer leur projet qui, selon eux, met en péril un authentique chiffrement de bout en bout au sein des services et applications de messagerie.
Basée à Vienne, en Autriche, NOYB (none of your business) est une organisation à but non lucratif fondée par Max Schrems, un avocat et activiste de la protection de la vie privée autrichien. L’objectif de NOYB est de mener des actions en justice afin de faire respecter le règlement général sur la protection des données (RGPD).
