L’hebdo des cyber-menaces (10 janv 2021)

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et merci pour le café !
Vol / perte de données
Dassault Falcon Jet has disclosed a data breach that may have led to the exposure of personal information belonging to current and former employees, as well as their spouses and dependents.
La société de services informatiques Econocom a été victime du ransomware Pysa avec à la clé le vol de données personnelles sensibles pouvant inclure des attestations de carte vitale, carte d’identité, diplôme, RIB… D’après le groupe, cette cyberattaque n’aurait eu qu’un faible impact sur l’activité.
US telecommunications provider T-Mobile disclosed a security breach last week, its fourth data breach in the past three years, after incidents in August 2018, November 2019, and March 2020. “Our Cybersecurity team recently discovered and shut down malicious, unauthorized access to some information related to your T-Mobile account,” the company said in letters sent to customers, obtained by ZDNet, and on a page on its official website.
The source code of mobile apps and internal tools developed and used by Nissan North America has leaked online after the company misconfigured one of its Git servers. The leak originated from a Git server that was left exposed on the internet with its default username and password combo of admin/admin, Tillie Kottmann, a Swiss-based software engineer, told ZDNet in an interview this week.
Cyberattaques / fraudes
Les investigations sur la cyberattaque SolarWinds avancent petit à petit. Les autorités de renseignement américaines ont révélé de nouveaux éléments. Les criminels seraient “probablement d'origine russe” et auraient agi pour dérober des informations confidentielles, plutôt que pour récupérer des fonds. Le groupe APT29 est pointé du doigt.
Some 3% of Microsoft 365 accounts at the US Department of Justice were breached by the attackers behind the SolarWinds attacks, the DoJ announced today. The attacks, which the FBI, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), and National Security Agency (NSA) yesterday confirmed were the handiwork of Russian nation-state hackers, affected less than 10 US government agencies via the breach of SolarWinds’ Orion network management software.
Security researchers from Check Point have discovered in their research that an increase in cyber attacks has been witnessed on Healthcare related organizations by 45% and the surge in figures has been witnessed since Nov’2020. Thus, it clearly suggests that organizations and businesses serving the healthcare sector are at the top of the target list […]
The source code for the ChastityLock ransomware that targeted male users of a specific adult toy is now publicly available for research purposes. Users of the Bluetooth-controlled Qiui Cellmate chastity device were targets of an attack with this malware last year after security researchers found a vulnerability in the toy that allowed locking it remotely.
Failles / vulnérabilités
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: In the US, the political events of January 6, 2021 are headed for the history books. The US Capitol building experienced an extreme breach of physical security. While the rioters ravaged the rooms, could they have planted a cyber security threats? For example, rioters accessed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.
En Suisse, environ 7 ordinateurs sur 10 sont équipés de Windows. La grande majorité (2,5 millions) utilise la dernière version, Windows 10. Mais, alors même que la mise à niveau vers Windows 10 est gratuite, environ 10% des utilisateurs de Windows emploient un système obsolète, selon l’analyse du fournisseur de cybersécurité Eset.
A new side-channel attack could let hackers extract your private two-factor authentication encryption keys from Google Titan Security Keys and clone.
Un chercheur de sécurité indépendant a découvert une vulnérabilité dans la messagerie chiffrée Telegram liée à la fonction People Nearby. L’usurpation d’un accès root permet à un pirate de voir la localisation des utilisateurs. Le principe de Telegram est d’assurer la sécurité et la confidentialité des échanges de ses utilisateurs.
Réglementaire / juridique
The Singapore government has defended its decision to allow the police to access the country’s COVID-19 contact tracing data when necessary, in order to safeguard public safety and interest. It reveals that data collected via the TraceTogether platform already has been tapped at least once to assist in a homicide investigation.
A Russian hacker, Andrei Tyurin, has received 12 years of jail time in the US for his involvement in a consumer data theft scheme. According to the court documents, the hacker stole data worth $19 million and impacted over 100 million customers of around a dozen service companies.
British Airways customers were affected by two data breaches in 2018. Around 185,000 reward-booking customers were informed that their personal and financial information had been compromised between April and July 2019, while 380,000 app-based customers and website users had their details exposed in August and September 2018.
Divers
ligne. Le formulaire de signalement des incidents de cybersécurité et de cybercriminalité est notamment repensé. Premier point de contact pour les entreprises, les autorités et le grand public en matière de sécurité informatique, le NCSC accepte les déclarations volontaires d’un cyberincident, les analyse et offre une première assistance, explique l’annonce officielle de la structure fédérale.
Le 8 février 2021, WhatsApp revoit les termes de son service avec à la clé pour les utilisateurs hors d’Europe le choix d’accepter de partager encore plus de données privées avec des partenaires tiers de Facebook ou bien de résilier. Pendant ce temps les demandes d’adhésion au service de messagerie chiffrée Signal explosent.
Une chute de 10 % du trafic vers les sites de partage de torrents a été enregistrée au cours de l’année 2020. Ces données proviennent de MUSO, une société spécialisée dans le suivi du piratage. Face à ce constat qui a de quoi réjouir les géants du divertissement, une explication semble toute trouvée : les modifications de l’algorithme de Google.
Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have trained a number of cybersecurity professionals in order to defend against potential cyber-attacks. It has been reported that 220 ethical hackers were trained by a programme led by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, with most of the experts coming from Japanese telecommunication companies.
Agence européenne spécialisée dans la lutte contre la criminalité et le terrorisme, Europol a inauguré fin 2020 le lancement d’une nouvelle plateforme de déchiffrement. Cette plateforme de calcul haute performance – un supercalculateur – est installée à Ispra en Italie.
Post navigation
1 Comment
Comments are closed.