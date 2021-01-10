L’hebdo des cyber-menaces (10 janv 2021)

Some 3% of Microsoft 365 accounts at the US Department of Justice were breached by the attackers behind the SolarWinds attacks, the DoJ announced today. The attacks, which the FBI, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), and National Security Agency (NSA) yesterday confirmed were the handiwork of Russian nation-state hackers, affected less than 10 US government agencies via the breach of SolarWinds’ Orion network management software.