Des images de webcams personnelles piratées et diffusées sur des sites pour adultes #veille (18 oct 2020)
Marc Barbezat 22 heures ago Carnet de veille
Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
Vol / perte de données
Unsecured home security cameras hijacked * Stolen images circulate on Discord * Everyone needs to take IoT security more seriously In Singapore it’s not at all uncommon today for people to have IP cameras all over their homes. And, of course, the more people who installed internet-connected cameras throughout their private residences the more …
Written by Shannon Vavra Oct 15, 2020 | CYBERSCOOP Barnes & Noble told customers it was the victim of a cyberattack that led to “unauthorized and unlawful access” of its corporate systems. Barnes & Noble didn’t detail the entire nature of the “cybersecurity attack” in its email Wednesday, but confirmed that customers’ shipping addresses, billing addresses, email addresses and phone numbers could have been exposed.
Databases of sensitive, financial and personally identifiable info and documents from Intcomex were leaked on Russian-language hacker forum after a ransomware attack.
One of the digital underground’s most popular stores for peddling stolen credit card information began selling a batch of more than three million new card records this week. KrebsOnSecurity has learned the payment card data was stolen in a two-year-long data breach at more than 100 Dickey’s Barbeque Restaurant locations around the country.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Russian state-sponsored hackers were behind a breach of the Norwegian parliament in August in which attackers stole data from lawmakers’ email accounts, Norwegian officials alleged on Tuesday. “This is a very serious incident, affecting our most important democratic institution,” Norway Foreign Affairs Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide said in a statement.
Sécurité : Des groupes cybercriminels envoient de fausses mises à jour aux propriétaires de portefeuilles Electrum, installent des logiciels malveillants et volent les fonds des utilisateurs. Une technique simple a permis à des groupes cybercriminels de voler plus de 22 millions de dollars en cryptomonnaie à des utilisateurs de l’application de portefeuille Electrum ; une enquête de ZDNet a permis de découvrir cette technique.
Google on Friday offered new details on tactics used by alleged Chinese government-linked hackers who previously targeted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign, while warning that multiple state-linked hacking groups continue to show an interest in the U.S. election.
Microsoft security experts claim to have uncovered the latest trick being used by Android ransomware. In a blog post, the Microsoft 365 Defender Research Team details how a new ransomware variant has found a new way to subvert Android’s built-in protection mechanisms to lock devices and hold them to ransom.
The IT security researchers at Malwarebytes and Peter Kruse from the CSIS Security Group have reported on an Iranian APT (advanced persistent threat) group also known as Silent Librarian, TA407, and COBALT DICKENS that has been targeting schools and universities around the world with spear phishing attacks.
Iran has reported falling victim to two large-scale cyber-attacks, one of which was leveled at the country’s government institutions. The Iranian government’s Information Technology Organization on Thursday reported that two institutions had been compromised by attackers. No party has claimed responsibility for the attack, and Iranian government officials have not stated whether the attack was domestic or foreign.
Software AG, Germany’s second-largest software company (after SAP) continues to struggle with a ransomware attack that has evolved into an extortion bid carrying a $20 million payoff demand. The attack began on October 3 as a ransomware attack in which the attackers demanded the unusually high ransom in return for a decryption key.
Failles / vulnérabilités
The Joint Collaboration, US Government, Microsoft and Other Tech Companies Take Down TrickBot Botnet.
Government-backed hackers have compromised and gained access to US elections support systems by chaining together VPN vulnerabilities and the recent Windows CVE-2020-1472 security flaw. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) says that advanced persistent threat (APT) actors used this vulnerability chaining tactic to target federal and SLTT (state, local, tribal, and territorial) government networks, as well as election organizations, and critical infrastructure.
Come April 13 next year, home routers will have to meet new security requirements before they can be put up for sale in Singapore. These include unique login credentials and default automatic downloads of security patches.
Réglementaire / juridique
Le bureau de contrôle du Trésor américain estime que Morgan Stanley n’a pas suffisamment surveillé les sous-traitants chargés de décommissionner deux de ses datacenters aux Etats-Unis en 2016. Un manquement réitéré 3 ans plus tard sur un autre arrêt d’infrastructure. La banque écope d’une amende de 60 000 M$.
German authorities have raided the offices of FinFisher, a German software company that makes surveillance tools, accused in the past of providing software to oppressive regimes. The raids took place earlier this month, on October 6 and October 8, and were ordered by the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office.
“When organisations take poor decisions around people’s personal data, that can have a real impact on people’s lives. The law now gives us the tools to encourage businesses to make better decisions about data, including investing in up-to-date security,” said Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denman.
The scammers who hijacked celebrity Twitter accounts to promote cryptocurrency in July did so by posing as a customer support team in a breach that caught Twitter’s security team flat-footed, a New York regulator said in a report Wednesday.
German authorities have raided the offices of FinFisher, a German software company that makes surveillance tools, accused in the past of providing software to oppressive regimes. The raids took place earlier this month, on October 6 and October 8, and were ordered by the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office.
https://www.ictjournal.ch/news/2020-10-12/surveillance-electronique-record-dans-le-canton-de-vaud
Divers
Consacré à la confiance numérique et désormais intégré à l’initiative Trust Valley, l’accélérateur Tech4Trust a sélectionné 27 start-up pour sa deuxième édition. Les jeunes pousses retenues sont actives dans les domaines de la cybersécurité, de la blockchain, de la protection de la sphère privée ou encore de la traçabilité.
C’est officiel : les 5 millions d’habitants de Singapour vont désormais accéder aux services gouvernementaux en utilisant un système de reconnaissance faciale, une première mondiale. Si le gouvernement salue cette grande avancée technologique, certains défenseurs des droits humains s’inquiètent de ses usages cachés.
Les habitants de la cité-État y ont désormais recours pour faire leur déclaration d’impôt ou une demande de logement Check Also
La graphologie a donc aussi sa dimension cyber
Europol vient de publier son dernier rapport Europol IOCTA 2020 sur la cybercriminalité et ce n'est réjouissant