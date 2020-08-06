Au coeur d’une attaque de la première brèche à la demande de rançon #ransomware

Pour m'offrir un café en échange du travail de veille réalisé gratuitement
Comprendre les techniques utilisées par les criminels est bien sûr essentiel pour savoir comment se protéger.
Des chercheurs de la société de SentinelOne ont examiné comment des hackers ont lancé une attaque de ransomware Ryuk via une petite faille de sécurité dans un réseau d’entreprise. A découvrir dans les articles ci-dessous.
Security researchers have revealed the anatomy of a ransomware attack, showing how cyber criminals gained access to a network and deployed ransomware — all in the space of just two weeks. Researchers from tech security company SentinelOne examined a server that was used by criminals in October last year to turn a small security breach in a corporate network into a damaging Ryuk ransomware attack.
Et juste pour se rappeler que la menace est bien réelle 😰
A leading medical-research institution working on a cure for Covid-19 has admitted it paid hackers a $1.14m (£910,000) ransom after a covert negotiation witnessed by BBC News. The Netwalker criminal gang attacked University of California San Francisco (UCSF) on 1 June. IT staff unplugged computers in a race to stop the malware spreading.
