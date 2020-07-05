La Suisse crée son centre national pour la cybersécurité et Europol devient un hacker pour mieux combattre les criminels #veille (5 juil 2020)

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
Vol / perte de données
At a joint press conference today, French and Dutch law enforcement and judicial authorities, Europol and Eurojust have presented the impressive results of a joint investigation team to dismantle EncroChat, an encrypted phone network widely used by criminal networks.
Ces informations ont déjà été utiles dans un grand nombre d’enquêtes criminelles en cours, qui ont entraîné la perturbation d’activités criminelles, notamment des attaques violentes, de la corruption, des tentatives de meurtre et des transports de drogue à grande échelle. Certains messages indiquaient des projets de commettre des crimes violents imminents et ont déclenché des actions immédiates. Les informations seront analysées plus en détail, ce qui permettra d’obtenir des volumes sans précédent de nouvelles preuves pour s’attaquer en profondeur aux réseaux criminels organisés.
L’alerte est partie le 13 juin dernier. EncroChat, une messagerie chiffrée de bout en bout installée sur des smartphones dédiés, a prévenu chacun de ses utilisateurs que son ” domaine avait été saisi de façon illégale par des entités gouvernementales “. ” Nous ne pouvons plus garantir la sécurité de votre appareil (…)
The authorities said that by hacking into EncroChat, they were able to monitor criminal activity in real time, allowing them to stop drug deals and even murder. PARIS – The police in Europe said Thursday they had arrested hundreds of people on suspicion of drug trafficking and other crimes after successfully hacking into an encrypted phone network being used by organized criminals around the world.
Facebook which happened to be the world’s biggest social media platform has revealed another data breach-related incident involving the personal information of its users. The word ‘another’ is a profuse indication of Facebook’s ‘ Cambridge Analytica ‘ user privacy breach for political profiling in 2018.
A database of 384,319 BMW car owners in the U.K. is being offered for sale on an underground forum by the KelvinSecurity Team hacking group, according to KELA, a darknet threat intelligence firm, based in Tel Aviv. The hacking group, which last week tried to sell databases related to U.S.
Update 14:00 Saturday, 4 July 2020 (BST): The issue has been fixed by DuckDuckGo with favicons being obtained directly from websites now. Google is quite infamous in some circles for collecting user data and tracking it to perform various functions as a part of its services.
On the face of it, it sounded like a good idea. A smartphone app, disguised as a regular app delivering the top world, sports, and entertainment news, containing a secret feature that allows victims of domestic abuse to send a covert distress call for… #AspireNewsApp #AspireNewsAppleak #dataleak
Organizations doing business in China have been warned that official looking software mandated for download by domestic banks may actually contain backdoor malware. Trustwave explained in a new report that it discovered several clients had unwittingly installed the GoldenSpy backdoor after agreeing to download the Intelligent Tax software, produced by the Golden Tax Department of Aisino Corporation.
Once again in a while, Twitter has made it to the news due to a cybersecurity incident. This time, Twitter has apologized to its business users due to a personal data breach. Reportedly, Twitter has admitted a data breach involving personal information of some of its business clients.
China for long has been persecuting Uyghurs Muslims on the pretext of countering extremist ideologies. Much of this has been reported in the mainstream media in the form of visibly seen concentration camps. However, another facet is also present which has been neglected if one views the lack of attention it has earned until now.
On the face of it, it sounded like a good idea. A smartphone app, disguised as a regular app delivering the top world, sports, and entertainment news, containing a secret feature that allows victims of domestic abuse to send a covert distress call for… #AspireNewsApp #AspireNewsAppleak #dataleak
Researchers who found the archived SQL files estimate up to 14 million people could be affected. A team of security researchers has discovered a collection of SQL databases for sale on the Dark Web. The archived files were stolen from 945 websites around the world, Lucy Security reports.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Le cybercriminel à l’origine des raids de rançon sur près de 23 000 bases de données menace de divulguer les données et d’alerter les régulateurs du RGPD Un cybercriminel inconnu a infiltré 22 900 bases de données non sécurisées de MongoDB, effaçant leur contenu et laissant derrière lui une demande de rançon exigeant des bitcoins en échange des données.
Un cybercriminel inconnu a infiltré 22 900 bases de données non sécurisées de MongoDB, effaçant leur contenu et laissant derrière lui une demande de rançon exigeant des bitcoins en échange des données. Si la rançon n’est pas payée dans les deux jours, ils ont menacé d’en informer les autorités chargées de faire appliquer le règlement sur la protection des données général de l’Union européenne (RGPD).
A California university which is dedicated solely to public health research has paid a $1.14m ransom to a criminal gang in the hopes of regaining access to its data. The University of California San Francisco (UCSF) paid out in the apparently successful hope that the Netwalker group would send it a decryption utility for its illicitly encrypted files, which it referred to as “data …
There has been a 200 percent increase in BEC attacks focused on invoice or payment fraud from April to May 2020, according to Abnormal Security. This sharp rise continues the trend. Also, according to the report, invoice and payment fraud attacks increased more than 75 percent in the first three months of 2020.
Sodinokibi ransomware (aka REvil) operators have breached the Brazilian-based electrical energy company Light S.A. and are demanding a $14 million ransom. The company issued comments to a local newspaper confirming the attack, Light S.A.
Failles / vulnérabilités
In one of the biggest password re-use studies of its kind, an analysis of more than one billion leaked credentials has discovered that one out of every 142 passwords is the classic “123456” string. The study, carried out last month by computer engineering student Ata Hakçıl, analyzed username and password combinations that leaked online after data breaches at various companies.
TikTok, Viber, Accuweather, New York Times, Aliexpress, ou encore Plants vs Zombies: autant d’applications qui siphonnent le contenu du presse-papier d’iOS sans le consentement de l’utilisateur. La possibilité d’accéder aux données du presse-papier (dans certains cas des mots de passe, codes bitcoin et autres informations sensibles) avait été révélée en mars par des chercheurs en cybersécurité, qui avaient découvert qu’au moins 53 applications iOS espionnaient les contenus copiés/collés.
La mise à jour hors-bande permet de corriger deux bogues d’exécution de code à distance dans la bibliothèque de codecs Windows, dont un classé comme critique. Microsoft a publié mardi une mise à jour de sécurité d’urgence pour remédier à deux graves vulnérabilités de sa bibliothèque de codecs Windows qui affectent plusieurs versions de Windows 10 et Windows Server.
Réglementaire / juridique
Dans son rapport d’activités 2019/2020, le Préposé fédéral à la protection des données pointe à nouveau du doigt la lenteur des débats parlementaires sur la révision de la loi sur la protection des données. Il déplore notamment devoir exercer ses activités en devant s’appuyer sur une loi qui aura bientôt 30 ans.
U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, sentenced 50-year-old Turhan Lemont Armstrong to more than 21 years in federal prison yesterday for running a $3.3 million credit card, loan and real estate fraud scheme. According to authorities, the Los… #childidentitytheft #convictionreport #DoJ
Voici maintenant quelques mois que Google est l’heureux propriétaire de Fitbit, enfin presque, la vente devrait être conclue sans tarder. Et comme tout ce qui touche à Google, Fitbit a immédiatement été placé dans le viseur des autorités européennes qui s’apprêteraient à ouvrir une enquête approfondie et pourrait mettre des bâtons dans les roues de cette transaction.
Divers
La Confédération continue de renforcer ses activités dans le domaine de la cybersécurité. L’ordonnance sur les cyberrisques, adoptée par le Conseil fédéral le 28 mai dernier, est en vigueur depuis ce mercredi 1er juillet 2020 et avec elle, la fondation du nouveau Centre national pour la cybersécurité (NCSC).
De nombreux pays redoutent des cyberattaques contre leurs infrastructures. Face à ce type de problème, des étudiants de l’Ecole polytechnique fédérale de Zurich (EPFZ) ont été couronnés rois des cyberdéfenseurs à Genève. Après deux succès américains, ils ont remporté cette année le défi fictif organisé par le Centre de politique de sécurité de Genève (GCSP).
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will spend A$1.35 billion ($926.1 million) over the next 10 years to boost its cyber security defences, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as Canberra seeks to combat a wave of attacks.
Post navigation