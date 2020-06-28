Une grosse fuite de données chez les polices américaines et la surveillance des réseaux sociaux s’intensifie #veille #cybersécurité (28 juin 2020)

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
Hundreds of thousands of potentially sensitive files from police departments across the United States were leaked online last week. The collection, dubbed “BlueLeaks” and made searchable via a new website by the same name, stems from a security breach at a Texas web design and hosting company that maintains a number of state law enforcement…
Since the unjust killing of George Floyd, law enforcement agencies across the U.S have been under fire for their brutal practices. This has often been in the form of physical live protests but on the other hand, we have also found instances of cyber-activists and hackers playing their part.
Il n’est pas rare que des chercheurs en cybersécurité découvrent des bases de données dont l’accès n’est pas sécurisé. La dernière en date concerne BlueKai, une startup de tracking publicitaire qui utilise des cookies et autres technologies de suivi comme le pixel. Elle a été rachetée par Oracle en 2014 pour 400 millions de dollars.
Personal data of an estimated 100,000 social media influencers has been accessed and partially leaked following a breach at social media marketing firm Preen.Me, Risk Based Security has discovered.
Des hackers prétendent avoir mis la main sur des documents confidentiels à propos des chanteuses américaines Nicki Minaj et Mariah Carey, ainsi que le basketteur Lebron James. Ces fichiers proviendraient d’un cabinet d’avocats. Toutefois, aujourd’hui la situation se complique puisque les hackers menacent de vendre aux enchères ces documents.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
A bank in Europe was the target of a huge distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack that sent to its networking gear a flood of 809 million packets per second (PPS). The attack can easily be a contender for the largest DDoS incident to date, despite not being a bandwidth-intensive attack, with a footprint of just 418Gbps.
Amnesty International said Sunday its security team found evidence of abuse on a Moroccan journalist’s cell phone that can be tied back to spyware developed by NSO Group.
A Thanos ransomware campaign targeting mid-level employees of multiple organizations from Austria, Switzerland, and Germany was met by the victims’ refusal to pay the ransoms demanded to have their data decrypted. Thanos ransomware is a Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) operation advertised on Russian-speaking hacker forums that allows affiliates to customize their own ransomware through a builder offered by the developer.
A Chinese bank has forced at least two western companies to install malware-laced tax software on their systems, cyber-security firm Trustwave said in a report published today. The two companies are a UK-based technology/software vendor and a major financial institution, both of which had recently opened offices in China.
A new malware dubbed ‘Lucifer’ (or Satan) is actively targeting Windows systems. This malware exploits various vulnerabilities in the system to infect target devices. Researchers from Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 division have found an active campaign of new malware in the wild.
Security researchers are warning of a multi-country North Korean phishing campaign designed to capitalize on government COVID-19 bail-out measures. The operation is being undertaken by Pyongyang’s notorious Lazarus Group, and is “designed to impersonate government agencies, departments, and trade associations who are tasked to oversee the disbursement of the fiscal aid,” according to Cyfirma.
Governments around the world have been taking measures to combat the Coronavirus. One tactic involved is the use of contact tracing apps to help track down individuals who may have been in contact with a victim of the virus, therefore being at risk themselves.
On April 21, UK government’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) launched the highly anticipated Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) that allows Brits to report any phishing or suspicious emails they receive in their inboxes — including Covid-19… #CyberAwareCampaign #NCSC #phishing
Failles / vulnérabilités
En raison d’une série de bugs dans une librairie réseau, des équipements de tous les secteurs sont désormais à risque. Leurs mises à jour s’annoncent compliquées.
Twitter has disclosed a ‘Data Security Incident’ that caused the billing information for Twitter advertisers to be stored in the browser’s cache. This bug would have allowed other users on the computer to see this data. In February, Twitter disclosed that one of their APIs could have been abused by ‘nation state’ actors to match usernames of Twitter accounts against phone numbers.
Zoom’s CEO Eric S. Yuan today announced that end-to-end encryption (E2EE) will be provided to all users (paid and free) after verifying their accounts by providing additional identification info such as their phone number.
Réglementaire / juridique
A 30-year old Russian national named Aleksey Yurievich Burkov was sentenced today to nine years in prison for running Cardplanet and Direct Connection, two sites that facilitated payment card fraud, computer hacking, and other cybercrimes.
A 33-year-old Russian man has pleaded guilty to being part of a cybercriminal enterprise that caused more than $568 million in losses through identity theft and stolen payment cards, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday.
Written by Jeff Stone Jun 23, 2020 | CYBERSCOOP Authorities in New Zealand have seized the equivalent of $90 million in assets as part of an investigation into a Russian man accused of laundering cybercriminal funds through a global cryptocurrency exchange.
Avec seulement un profil LinkedIn, une poignée de vidéos Instagram, quelques recherches sur Google et un examen du site Etsy, le FBI a réussi à identifier une manifestante accusée d’avoir incendié deux véhicules de la police. Les faits reprochés se sont déroulés lors d’une manifestation récente à Philadelphie le 30 mai dernier en réponse au meurtre de George Floyd par la police.
Last week, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that the individual who allegedly breached the human resource database of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) in 2014 was arrested in Michigan. In a press release, the DOJ accuses Justin Sean… #darkwebmarketplace #DoJ #DOJarrest
Divers
La région lémanique pouvait déjà s’enorgueillir de la création d’une “Health Valley”, d’une “Drone Valley” et d’une “Food Valley”, pour tenter de reproduire le modèle à succès de la Silicon Valley, en Californie. En octobre devrait voir le jour la “Trust Valley”, ou “Vallée de la confiance” entre Lausanne et Genève.
Depuis un mois, de nombreuses manifestations ont lieu aux États-Unis, mais également dans plusieurs villes du monde. Celles-ci ont débuté suite à la mort de l’Afro-Américain George Floyd, étouffé sous la pression du genou d’un officier américain. Ces manifestations ont éclaté afin de mettre en lumière le racisme et les violences policières dont les minorités sont principalement victimes.
On the afternoon of 30 May, as in other US cities, all hell broke loose in Philadelphia as peaceful Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests turned into the smashing of store windows, looting, and arson, including the torching of two Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) cars.
D’ici 2023, il sera possible de rechercher en un clic l’identité d’un individu à partir d’un portrait ou d’une empreinte digitale au sein d’une énorme base de données européenne. Un chantier au long cours qui concerne plus de 400 millions de ressortissants de pays tiers.
