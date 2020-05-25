Comment réimaginer l’identité numérique #WEF

L’identité numérique devient une pièce stratégique de notre nouvelle société et ce n’est pas la crise du Covid qui va contredire cette maxime


In this era of unprecedented data and ubiquitous intelligence, it is essential that companies reimagine how they manage personal data and digital identities. This paper showcases innovative approaches to digital identity that are unlocking new business value for companies while empowering customers with control of their data and protection of their personal freedoms. It highlights the risks of not getting identity right, and the need for collaboration across companies and industries to realise new value. It offers models and considerations for executives to rethink how to approach digital identity in their businesses.

World Economic Forum

Cliquer pour accéder à WEF_Digital_Identity_Strategic_Imperative.pdf

Un article basé sur une recherche du WEF

Reimagining Digital Identity: A Strategic Imperative

This paper showcases innovative approaches to digital identity that are unlocking new business value for companies while empowering customers with control of their data and protection of their personal freedoms. It highlights the risks of not getting identity right, and the need for collaboration across companies and industries to realise new value.

