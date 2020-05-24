Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
Pour m'offrir un café en échange du travail de veille réalisé gratuitement Vol / perte de données
For the last few years, Facebook has been embroiled in a range of controversies ranging from the social network’s hegemony over the internet to scandals like that of in 2018. Not to forget just a few weeks ago a hacker was found selling personal Cambridge Analytica data of 267 million Facebook users.
UK low-cost airline EasyJet just announced it was the target of a highly sophisticated cyber-attack that exposed personal details of 9 million customers. “Following discussions with the Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”), the Board of easyJet announces that it has been the target of an attack from a highly sophisticated source,” the company said in cyber security incident notice on May 19.
Let’s take a closer look at the email EasyJet is sending to customers affected by its recently-revealed security breach. From: easyJet Subject: Cyber Security Incident Notice of cyber security incident – be alert to phishing emails Dear Customer, A personal communication, but they don’t use my name?
Meal delivery service Home Chef has disclosed a data breach that exposed its customer information. Home Chef also explained that only a portion ot its customers were impacted in the security incident. In early May, Shiny Hunters hacking group started offering for sale the databases containing tens of millions from user records from over 11 companies.
The Japanese government is investigating a potentially serious breach of national security after a cyber-attack on Mitsubishi Electric earlier this year which may have yielded top secret missile plans. The tech giant said in a statement earlier this week that it reported an incident to the Defense Ministry in February, in which sensitive information including personal data on 8000 employees may have been stolen, according to .
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Technologie : Lady Gaga, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Bruce Springsteen ou encore les membres de U2 pourraient faire les frais d’une vaste attaque au ransomware sur un célèbre cabinet d’avocats américain. Le groupe de cybercriminels à l’origine du ransomware REvil/Sodinokibi a une nouvelle cible. Il s’agirait d’un célèbre cabinet d’avocats basé à New York.
Le prestigieux cabinet d’avocats new-yorkais Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks (GSMS) est victime d’un chantage par des hackers suite au cryptage de leurs données. Le groupe de cybercriminels aurait dérobé environ 756 Go de données comprenant notamment des contrats et accords confidentiels de leurs clients.
The operators of the RagnarLocker ransomware are installing the VirtualBox app and running virtual machines on computers they infect in order to run their ransomware in a “safe” environment, outside the reach of local antivirus software.
Des milliers de sites Internet israéliens ont été visés, ce jeudi, par une attaque informatique de grande ampleur. Leurs pages d’accueil ont été systématiquement remplacées par des images de la métropole Tel-Aviv à feu et à sang.
Plusieurs superordinateurs contribuant à l’effort de recherches la COVID-19 ont été mis hors ligne suite à une série d’attaques. De plusieurs superordinateurs en Europe contribuant aux recherches sur la COVID-19 ont été la cible d’attaques de cryptominage cours de la semaine dernière.
Technologie : Le logiciel espion Mandrake aspire des informations telles que des captures d’écran ou des données GPS, et ce depuis des années. Les auteurs ont soigneusement couvert leurs traces pendant fort longtemps.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Wide-ranging security flaws have been flagged in the Covid-19 contact-tracing app being piloted in the Isle of Wight. The security researchers involved have warned the problems pose risks to users’ privacy and could be abused to prevent contagion alerts being sent.
Vulnerabilities in the Bluetooth authentication process give attackers a way to insert rogue devices between two securely paired devices, academic researchers find. Security researchers from three universities in Europe have found multiple weaknesses in the ubiquitous Bluetooth protocol that could allow attackers to impersonate a paired device and establish a secure connection with a victim.
Réglementaire / juridique
In a press conference today in Washington, the Justice Department announced that FBI technicians managed to crack and gain access to two locked belonging to the Pensacola naval airbase shooter. During the conference, FBI Director Chris Wray criticized Apple for not helping its investigators in unlocking the two devices.
Ukrainian intelligence officers have arrested a man they believe to be Sanix, a notorious cyber-criminal responsible for selling billions of log-ins online. In concert with cyber police, agents from the Secret Service of Ukraine (SBU) swooped on the individual, who lived in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.
Divers
Secure instant messaging app Signal launched this week a new feature called ” Signal PINs” which the company says will help users migrate account data between devices. Signal says that in the long run, this new feature is the base and the first step towards moving away from using phone numbers as profile IDs.
Technologie : Le projet controversé de reconnaissance faciale mis en place à Londres pourrait être interrompu en raison de l’adoption généralisée de masques chirurgicaux. La distanciation sociale va-t-elle tuer les stratégies de maintien de l’ordre basée sur la reconnaissance faciale ?
Post navigation