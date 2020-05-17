Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
Hackers stole sensitive details on 100,000 people from an outsourcing company named Interserve, but the attackers are unknown and the company offered no additional information. News of the intrusion surfaced a couple of days ago, and it looks like a lot of the data… #databreach #ICO #Interserve
Un groupe de cybercriminels, connu sous le nom de ShinyHunters, vendrait sur le dark web 73 millions de données personnelles. Elles proviennent des fichiers clients de dix entreprises. Cette fuite massive interviendrait une semaine seulement après qu’il a vendu les données d’un géant de l’e-commerce.
The UK government accidentally left documents outlining the the potential future for its contact-tracing app on a publicly accessible Google Drive, Wired UK reports. The UK’s official contact-tracing app is not yet fully live, and is being tested on the Isle of Wight.
The United States Marshals Service announced a data breach involving the personal information of its former and current prisoners. In a data breach notification letter obtained by ZDNet, the U.S. Marshals Service revealed that it had first learned of the security incident in late 2019.
Des pirates informatiques font chanter le cabinet d’avocats de nombreuses stars américaines, qui détient contrats, numéros de téléphone, adresses e-mail et correspondances privées. Le jardin secret de Bruce Springsteen et de nombreuses stars cambriolé. La semaine dernière, le cabinet juridique Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks a été victime d’une cyberattaque d’après leur déclaration à .
Un cabinet d’avocats new-yorkais, spécialisé dans le show-business, est confronté à une demande de rançon de la part du groupe de pirates Revil, alias Sodinokibi. En cas de non-paiement, les données seront publiées.
DigitalOcean, a popular web-hosting platform, has started informing customers about a data leak that “unintentionally” exposed personally identifiable information online. According to a notification sent to DigitalOcean users, the incident is linked to a 2018 company-owned document that was publicly available for viewing without requiring any authentication.
Les bases de données sont vendues entre 500 et 5000 dollars sur le dark Web. On y trouve de tout : un site de rencontre, un service d’e-learning, un site e-commerce, etc.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Le Centre suisse de calcul scientifique (CSCS), qui est affilié à l’Ecole polytechnique fédérale de Zurich (EPFZ), met en temps normal son immense capacité de calcul au profit de la recherche. Ses processeurs sont toutefois à l’arrêt depuis jeudi matin, après que le centre a détecté ce qui pourrait être un accès illégal à ses systèmes.
ARCHER, a UK world-class supercomputer, was hit by a cyberattack earlier this week. Providing invaluable resources for scientists studying global issues, the UK National Supercomputing service also serves a National Health Service (NHS) project working on developing a… #ARCHER #cyberattack #NCSC
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have jointly released a Public Service Announcement on the People’s Republic of China’s targeting of COVID-19 research organizations. CISA and FBI encourage COVID-19 research organizations to review and apply the announcement’s recommended mitigations to prevent surreptitious review or theft of COVID-19-related material.
A well-organized Nigerian crime ring is exploiting the COVID-19 crisis by committing large-scale fraud against multiple state unemployment insurance programs, with potential losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a new alert issued by the U.S. Secret Service. A memo seen by KrebsOnSecurity that the Secret Service sent to field offices around…
Law enforcement in Romania today arrested a group of individuals that were planning ransomware attacks against healthcare institutions in the country. Three were arrested in Romania and a fourth in the Republic of Moldova after executing home search warrants. Ironically, the group operated under the name Penta Guard Hackers Crew.
Elexon, une société cruciale dans la chaîne d’approvisionnement en électricité au Royaume-Uni, a été la cible d’une cyberattaque qui empêche ses employés de consulter leur boîte mail professionnelle. Si la distribution d’électricité ne semble pas affectée, les acteurs du secteur de l’énergie s’inquiètent du fait que les hackers puissent un jour en prendre le contrôle.
Le vendredi 8 mai, a rapporté que des pirates informatiques liés à l’Iran ont tenté d’accéder aux données du personnel du fabricant de médicaments américain Gilead Sciences.
Technologie : ” Nous nous réservons toujours le droit de prendre des mesures, y compris contre la Russie “, a menacé la chancelière, qui a parlé d’un acte ” scandaleux “. Un suspect est recherché. La chancelière a affirmé hier avoir des ” preuves ” de tentatives ” scandaleuses ” de piratage russes qui l’auraient visée directement.
Chinese APT group Tropic Trooper, aka KeyBoy, has been targeting air-gapped military networks in Taiwan and the Philippines, Trend Micro researchers reported. The Tropic Trooper APT that has been active at least since 2011, it was first spotted in 2015 by security experts at Trend Micro when it targeted government ministries and heavy industries in Taiwan and the military in the Philippines.
Diebold Nixdorf, a major provider of automatic teller machines (ATMs) and payment technology to banks and retailers, recently suffered a ransomware attack that disrupted some operations. The company says the hackers never touched its ATMs or customer networks, and that the intrusion only affected its corporate network.
Norway’s state-owned investment fund Norfund has halted all payments after losing $10m in an “advanced data breach.” Norfund is a private equity company established by the Norwegian Storting in 1997 and owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The fund receives its investment capital from the state budget and is the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world.
Fortune 500 company Magellan Health Inc announced today that it was the victim of a ransomware attack on April 11, 2020, which led to the theft of personal information from one of its corporate servers. Magellan Health is a for-profit managed health care and insurance firm that ranks 417 on the Fortune 500 list of the largest US corporations by total revenue.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Microsoft’s COVID-19 intelligence will be made publicly available to help businesses fight virus-related security threats. Microsoft has begun to open source its COVID-19 threat intelligence feeds to help organizations better protect themselves from coronavirus-related cybersecurity threats. Since the pandemic began, businesses have seen a spike in attacks as more employees transition into home offices.
Le spécialiste de la sécurité Zerodium annonce qu’il n’achètera plus de failles iOS dans les prochains mois, car il en a beaucoup trop en stock !
Réglementaire / juridique
Divers
Written by Jeff Stone May 11, 2020 | CYBERSCOOP Tweets containing false information about COVID-19 will now include a label or warning that the message contradicts messaging from public health experts, the company said Monday in its latest effort to slow disinformation around the pandemic.
The total number of publicly reported breaches in Q1 2020 has decreased by 58% compared to the same period last year, Risk Based Security reveals. Despite this, the number of records exposed for this quarter skyrocketed to 8.4 billion – a 273% increase compared to Q1 2019, and a record for the same period since at least 2005, when detailed reporting began.
