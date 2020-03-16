Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
The Dutch government said it lost two external hard disk storage devices that contained the personal data of more than 6.9 million organ donors. The hard drives stored electronic copies of all donor forms filed with the Dutch Donor Register between February 1998 to June 2010, officials from the Dutch Minister of Health, Wellness, and Sport said earlier this week.
Whisper is a secret-sharing app where you can post anonymous messages, but security failures ensured user content and profiles were available for anyone online to view. The inadvertent data exposure was caused by an open database with no credentials or password protection in place, as reported by the Washington Post.
Un nombre inconnu de personnes ont vu leurs données personnelles exposées, lorsque des pirates informatiques ont accédé à des fichiers de sauvegarde de bases de données. Entercom, la deuxième plus grande société de radio aux États-Unis, a annoncé qu’elle avait été victime d’un incident de cybersécurité lié à son domaine Radio.com.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Updated With concern about the Covid-19 Coronavirus reaching fever pitch in many countries, many people may be keen to find information online about whether there is an outbreak in their country, and how it compares to the rest of the world. Well, be careful about which websites you trust.
Technologie : L’un des plus grands laboratoires d’essais sur le COVID-19 de la République tchèque frappé par une mystérieuse cyberattaque. L’hôpital universitaire de Brno, dans la ville de Brno, en République tchèque, a été touché par une cyberattaque en plein milieu de l’épidémie de COVID-19.
The incident affected our office network, says ENTSO-E, as it implements measures to avoid future cyber-incursions The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) has admitted that it fell victim to a cyberattack recently. In a brief statement published on its website, the organization says that it has found evidence of a “successful cyber intrusion” that affected its office network.
Sécurité : Des espions des gouvernements chinois, nord-coréen et russe ont été vus en train d’utiliser des e-mails sur le thème Covid-19 pour infecter leurs victimes avec des logiciels malveillants.
Failles / vulnérabilités
NordVPN, one of the most popular virtual private network (VPN) services, has fixed a security flaw that may have exposed customers’ email addresses and other information.
Réglementaire / juridique
Europol arrested suspects part of two SIM swapping criminal groups in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies from Spain, Austria, and Romania following two recent investigations. SIM swap fraud (also known as SIM hijacking) happens when a scammer takes control over a target’s phone number via social engineering or by bribing mobile phone operator employees to port the number to a SIM controlled by the fraudster.
Divers
Une entreprise chinoise a mis au point un système pouvant reconnaître les visages mêmes exposés partiellement. Une évolution technologique qui fait suite à la généralisation du port des masques chirurgicaux.
The heydays of the Necurs botnet seem to be over for good because Microsoft and its associates in over 35 countries have joined hands against the notorious network. The tech giant Microsoft designed a fruitful strategy to take down the botnet that so far has affected over 9 million devices around the world.
