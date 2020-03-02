Juste un petit rappel que chaque catastrophe et événement majeur est une occasion pour les cyber-criminels de diffuser leur malwares 👾 … avec Emotet dans le peloton de tête ! Pour m'offrir un café en échange du travail de veille réalisé gratuitementCliquez ici pour m'offrir un café ! Et voici une série d’articles récents pour vous le rappeler: As Coronavirus Spreads, So Does Covid-19 Themed MalwareThreat actors are still taking advantage of the ongoing COVID-19 global outbreak by attempting to drop Remcos RAT and malware payloads on their targets’ computers via malicious files that promise to provide Coronavirus safety measures. Cybaze/Yoroi ZLAb researchers recently spotted a suspicious CoronaVirusSafetyMeasures_pdf.exe executable after it was submitted to their free Yomi Hunter sandbox-based file analysis service. Hackers Are Using the Coronavirus Panic to Spread MalwareHackers are using the public’s fear of the coronavirus to steal passwords and spread malware, according to multiple cybersecurity firms and computer security experts. The setup is usually simple-a malicious actor sends a mark an email or message that appears to come from an official government source, such as the Centers for Disease Control, and gets the mark to click a link that asks for personal info. January 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Coronavirus-themed spam spreads malicious Emotet malware – Check Point SoftwareCheck Point’s researchers also report an increase in exploits of the ‘ MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution’ vulnerability, impacting 45% of organizations globally While the threat of Coronavirus grabs the attention of the world, our latest Global Threat Index for January 2020 shows cyber-criminals are also exploiting interest in the global epidemic to spread malicious activity, with several spam campaigns relating to the outbreak of the virus. New Cyber Attack Campaign Leverages the COVID-19 InfodemicNowadays, it is common to say that the physical world and the cyber world are strictly connected. The proof is the leverage of the current physical threat, the CoronaVirus (COVID-19), as a social engineering trick to infect the cyber world. Post navigation ← Previous Post