Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
Slickwraps has suffered a data breach after a security researcher was able to access their systems and after receiving no response to emails, publicly disclosed how they gained access to the site and the data that was exposed. Slickwraps is a mobile device case retailer who sells a large assortment of premade cases and custom cases from images uploaded by customers.
An archive with over 10 million records of guests at the MGM Resorts hotels is currently distributed for free on a hacking forum. The data comes from a security breach in July 2019 on one of MGM cloud services. In total, there are 10,683,189 records with about 3.1 million unique email addresses as far back as 2017.
The agency that secures the U.S. military’s IT infrastructure across the globe says sensitive personal data, including Social Security numbers, hosted on its network may have been compromised in a breach between May and July 2019.
A handful of Canadian government departments and agencies have reportedly compromised the personal information of 144,000 individuals across 7,992 breaches experienced over the past two years. As reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), the Canadian government revealed the information in an answer to an order paper question filed by Conservative MP Dean Allison late last month.
Once again, a popular photo-editing application has breached users’ privacy, consequently exposing sensitive information online. This time, the guilty application is the PhotoSquared app that leaked photos and personal data of thousands of users. PhotoSquared App Leaked Data Reportedly, the researchers’ duo from vpnMentor have found another leaky database online.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Sécurité : Des pirates informatiques iraniens ont ciblé les réseaux de Pulse Secure, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks et Citrix VPN afin de pirater de grandes entreprises. La preuve de la montée en compétence de ces groupes.
Technologie : Des pirates informatiques ont exploité une vulnérabilité du portefeuille officiel de l’IOTA pour voler des millions d’unités de cette cryptomonnaie. Son cours a fondu, en toute logique, depuis l’annonce de cette attaque d’ampleur. La Fondation IOTA, l’organisation à but non lucratif à l’origine de la cryptomonnaie IOTA, a fermé l’ensemble de son réseau après avoir subi une attaque d’ampleur.
Dozens of Israeli soldiers were tricked by Hamas into installing malware on their phones and computers via an old ruse: messages from young women looking for companionship. Investing in security solutions is always a good idea, but what’s the point when users voluntarily… #Hamas #Israel #pc
Written by Shannon Vavra Feb 21, 2020 | CYBERSCOOP U.S. officials have informed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that Russia is trying to boost his presidential campaign as part of a broader effort to interfere in the 2020 presidential elections and the crowded Democratic field.
A couple of German software developers discovered an oversight in McDonalds’ promotion systems that allowed them to get as many hamburgers as they wanted, without paying anything. While software vulnerabilities or loopholes are sometimes used for nefarious purposes… #berlin #developer #Germany
A security incident described as “a cyber-attack” has crippled some business operations at INA Group, Croatia’s biggest oil company, and its largest petrol station chain. The attack took place last Friday, on February 14, at 22:00, local time, the company said.
18 days after the Australian transportation firm Toll was crippled by ransomware, the company is still suffering problems, and the attack continues to impact its customers. It shows that the cost of ransomware is often much higher than the ransom requested by the… #australia #CERT #hackers
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/uk-names-shames-russia-georgia/
The same hackers have also gotten their mitts on social media accounts of other high-profile sporting targets OurMine, the infamous hacker collective, hijacked the official Twitter accounts of FC Barcelona, the Olympics and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday.
zephyr_p – stock.adobe.com par Le leader mondial des ” facility services ” vient allonger la liste des entreprises victimes de cyberattaques à la sauce rançongiciel. Dans un communiqué de presse, ISS indique avoir été la ” cible d’une attaque par maliciel ” et, ” par précaution et dans le cadre de notre procédure opératoire standard ” avoir également ” immédiatement désactivé l’accès aux services IT partagés entre nos sites et pays “.
Un opérateur gazier vient de subir une interruption de deux jours de ses activités. La raison ? L'infection par un rançongiciel d'une de ses usines de traitement de gaz naturel. Mal préparé, il s'est trouvé démuni. Une situation préoccupante, tant ce type d’infrastructure est stratégique pour la production d’énergie.
Written by Sean Lyngaas Feb 21, 2020 | CYBERSCOOP NRC Health, which sells software to some of the country’s largest health care organizations, shut down its computer systems last week following a ransomware attack, the company said in a statement Thursday.
Les produits de Protonmail sont visiblement attrayants pour les pirates désirant tromper les utilisateurs afin de les hacker. On se souvient qu’en été 2019, une attaque par phishing détournant le service mail ultra sécurisé basé à Genève a ciblé des journalistes enquêtant sur des affaires impliquant la Russie.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Security researchers discovered a new batch of nine websites infected with malicious JavaScript that steals payment card info from online shoppers. Some of them were infected a second time and the script persisted, despite efforts from the researchers to contact the website owners.
Si certains ” influenceurs ” se sont reconvertis dans la publication (parfois à outrance) de posts sponsorisés à leurs abonnés, parfois pour des produits très médiocres d’ailleurs, d’autres poussent l’arnaque encore plus loin, quitte à sombrer dans l’illégalité la plus totale.
Les failles, WordPress commence à les connaître ! En 2019, une faille de sécurité ouverte depuis 6 ans était corrigée, tandis que peu de temps après, nous apprenions que WordPress lui-même avait été élu le CMS le plus vulnérable de 2018.
Réglementaire / juridique
Written by Sean Lyngaas Feb 21, 2020 | CYBERSCOOP Federal law enforcement officials have charged a California man for conducting cyberattacks on the website of California congressional candidate in 2018. Arthur Dam is accused of intentionally damaging a protected computer by carrying out distributed denial-of-service attacks (DDoS) that temporarily disrupted the Democratic primary in California’s 25 th district.
Julian Assange was offered a pardon by the White House only if he publicly said Russia did not hack the Democratic National Committee, according to the WikiLeaks supremo’s lawyer. The bombshell came on Wednesday in Westminster Magistrates’ Court amid Assange’s attempt to block his extradition from the UK to the US – where he faces charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.
Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner is asking President Donald Trump to grant her clemency after she was sent to prison for leaking government secrets about Russian hacking. Winner was sentenced in 2018 after she allegedly mailed classified information from the NSA to The Intercept that explained how Russian hackers sent spearphishing emails to a voting software supplier and local election officials prior to the 2016 elections.
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/us-cyberflashers-could-get-1k-fine/
En 2018, l’affaire avait défrayé la chronique en Suisse. La Cour suprême du canton de Zurich avait condamné à des jours-amendes avec sursis un internaute pour diffamation répétée à l’égard d’Erwin Kessler. L’homme avait en effet partagé et liké des contenus publiés sur les profils d’autres utilisateurs et semblait souscrire aux accusations d’antisémitisme et de racisme visant cette personne.
Divers
Les responsables du renseignement américain ont pris sur eux d’avertir le 12 février des représentants de la Chambre des représentants sur les menaces d’ingérence russe pour l’élection présidentielle de 2020. Trump n’a pas du tout apprécié la présence de certains élus démocrates à la réunion… Après 2016, rebelote.
Over 2000 mobile devices used by UK government employees have gone missing in the space of a year, with a significant number unencrypted, according to new Freedom of Information (FOI) data. Requests were sent by global communications company Viasat to 47 government departments, with full or partial replies received back from 27 of them.
Plus d’un million de kilomètres de câbles en fibre optique parcourent le fond des océans pour assurer la bonne distribution d’internet partout dans le monde. Possédées en grande partie par des géants de la tech tels que Google ou Microsoft, ces quelques 300 liaisons physiques, facilement repérables, représentent un véritable enjeu stratégique.
