Pourquoi le hardware est un risque de cybersécurité

Un récent article du World Economic Forum #WEF rappelle que le hardware fait partie intégrante de la chaîne de cybersécurité.


Cyberspace does not exist in a vacuum. All cyber systems are built using the physical hardware of the semiconductor chips found in all modern electronics, computers, communications networks and other critical infrastructure. These chips are becoming faster, cheaper and more powerful, and this has enabled the rise of artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IoT), and autonomous systems as key technologies of the future.

As the world becomes increasingly reliant on advanced technologies for economic growth and national security, implicit trust in hardware becomes an untenable option. Ultimately, hardware is the foundation for digital trust.

Pour en savoir plus, voici le lien vers l’article:

Cybersecurity must begin with hardware. Here’s why

