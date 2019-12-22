Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
A database of 267 million Facebook user IDs, phone numbers, and names was left exposed online for a fortnight thanks to another cloud misconfiguration, according to researchers. The trove was likely to have been the result of an illegal scraping operation carried out by cyber-criminals, according to consultant Bob Diachenko and researchers at Comparitech.
More than 170m usernames and passwords were stolen from the company behind Words With Friends in a hack this year, according to a breach monitoring site. Zynga, a social game developer that made its name with Farmville a decade ago and acquired Words With Friends a year later, admitted to the hack in September, telling users that cyber-attacks were “one of the unfortunate realities of doing business today”.
A cyberattack against LifeLabs exposed personal information on patients in Ontario and British Columbia. A cyberattack against LifeLabs, Canada’s largest medical testing provider, left personal information of more than 15 million individuals exposed before the company paid a ransom to retrieve the data.
The leaky database was online for about a week, exposing customers’ vehicles information and personal identifiable information.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Touchée par une cyberattaque, l’université de Giessen en Hesse a été contrainte de réinitialiser tous les mots de passe de messagerie. Et pour distribuer les nouveaux codes secrets, elle n’a pas trouvé d’autre moyen qu’une remise en main propre.
Le logiciel malveillant Emotet profite da la période des fêtes pour infecter de nouveaux ordinateurs. Ne vous laissez pas berner par cette proposition alléchante qui arrive par courrier électronique.
Frankfurt, one of the largest financial hubs in the world and the home of the European Central Bank, has shut down its IT network this week following an infection with the Emotet malware. Frankfurt is the fourth German entity that shut down its IT network in the past two weeks because of Emotet.
Ransomware reports keep piling up in the United States, with a new incident in New Jersey adding to a long string of cyber-attacks targeting government institutions and critical infrastructures across North America. Hackensack Meridian Health, the largest… #hospital #newjersey #ransomware
LifeLabs, Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostics and testing services, admitted today to paying hackers to retrieve data stolen during a security breach last month. “We did this [paying the hackers] in collaboration with experts familiar with cyber-attacks and negotiations with cyber criminals,” the company said today in a press release.
Réseaux : Le compte Twitter de la Fondation canadienne de l’épilepsie a été attaquée par des trolls qui l’ont bombardé de contenu vidéo induisant des crises d’épilepsie afin de nuire aux victimes de cette maladie. Une plainte a été déposée.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell anticipates the recent cyberattack to exceed its current $3 million cyber insurance policy. The city of New Orleans is planning to increase its cyber insurance policy to $10 million following a Dec. 13 ransomware attack that will likely exceed its current $3 million policy, Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed this week.
A security researcher who specializes in tracking government hacking attempts published 25GB of data on 100,000 phishing attacks on Monday. A phishing attack is a legitimate-seeming but fraudulent email or website that tricks a target into sharing their personal information-like username and password-with a hacker.
Failles / vulnérabilités
The tech giant is looking for full working exploits with any vulnerability submission.
Réglementaire / juridique
A 22-year-old man was sentenced today in London for his involvement in an extortion attempt against Apple, during which the suspect and co-conspirators threatened to mass-hack iCloud accounts and factory reset 250 million iPhones and iPads. The man, Kerem Albayrak, was sentenced today to a two-year suspended jail term, 300 hours of unpaid work, and a six-month electronic curfew.
Three members of a cybercrime group that used the GozNym banking Trojan to steal millions from U.S. businesses were sentenced today in parallel and multi-national prosecutions in Pittsburgh and Tbilisi, Georgia. The GozNym group members were charged for stealing “an estimated $100 million from more than 41 000 victims, primarily businesses and their financial institutions” according to a Europol press release from May.
British Hacker, Nathan Francis Wyatt, accused of blackmailing healthcare and law firms extradited to the United States.
Divers
Grâce à la base de données qu’un informateur anonyme leur a confié, les journalistes du New York Times ont pu recréer les déplacements de 12 millions de citoyens américains pendant plusieurs mois. Un flicage invisible à base de données de géolocalisation issues des applications de nos smartphones.
