Pour votre information, le smishing est une forme de phishing (hameconnage) dans le cas quelqu’un essaie de vous inciter à leur donner vos informations privées via un SMS. Avec notre utilisation des mobile, le smishing devient logiquement une menace émergente et croissante.
Pour m'offrir un café en échange du travail de veille réalisé gratuitement
Logique donc que les éditeurs de solutions SMS, comme Google, propose aussi des “antispams” comme dans sa récente nouvelle ci-dessous:
Il n’est pas rare de recevoir des messages frauduleux. Si ces tentatives de hameçonnage échouent la plupart du temps, elles fonctionnent parfois et ces arnaques représentent un business très lucratif pour les cybercriminels. Face à ces menaces, Google déploie un outil très intéressant contre le phishing via son application Messages.
Pour en savoir plus sur le smishing:
SMiShing is a security attack in which the user is tricked into downloading a Trojan horse, virus or other malware onto his cellular phone or other mobile device. SMiShing is short for “SMS phishing.”
A form of phishing, smishing is when someone tries to trick you into giving them your private information via a text or SMS message. Smishing is becoming an emerging and growing threat in the world of online security. Read on to learn what smishing is and how you can protect yourself against it.
In computing, SMS phishing or smishing is a form of criminal activity using social engineering techniques. Phishing is the act of attempting to acquire personal information such as passwords and details by masquerading as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication. Short Message Service (SMS) is the technology used for text messages on cell phones.
Post navigation