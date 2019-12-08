Recently, it has been discovered that SMA-WATCH-M2, a smartwatch featuring a GPS tracker manufactured by a Chinese firm named Shenzhen Smart Care Technology has been found vulnerable in terms of data and location data and location security Researchers at the IoT laboratory from the AV-TEST Institute revealed that the data of as much as 5000 children globally is at stake on the firm’s unencrypted servers which includes names, addresses, age, images and voice messages of these children.