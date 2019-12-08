Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
The music streaming service received reports indicating attackers gained unauthorized access to its systems. Music streaming service Mixcloud has disclosed a security incident in which unauthorized users gained access to some of its systems, resulting in the sale of customer data on the Dark Web.
The IT security researchers at vpnMentor have discovered a trove of insecure data hosting on a company based in the United States. Named TrueDialog, the firm provides a range of texting solutions to businesses in the USA and as such had a database containing confidential data of its customers.
Anyone with a little money can buy access to Moscow’s surveillance system of tens of thousands of cameras along and check footage stored over the previous five days. Sellers on forums and messenger groups that trade illegal data also provide facial recognition lookup services.
Recently, it has been discovered that SMA-WATCH-M2, a smartwatch featuring a GPS tracker manufactured by a Chinese firm named Shenzhen Smart Care Technology has been found vulnerable in terms of data and location data and location security Researchers at the IoT laboratory from the AV-TEST Institute revealed that the data of as much as 5000 children globally is at stake on the firm’s unencrypted servers which includes names, addresses, age, images and voice messages of these children.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
CyrusOne, a major provider of enterprise data center services, is reported to have suffered a ransomware attack. The Dallas-headquartered company, which operates more than 30 data centers across the United States, China, London, and Singapore, is reported by ZDnet to have had some of its systems infected by the REvil (Sodinokibi) ransomware.
American gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson’s online store has been compromised by attackers who have injected a malicious script that attempts to steal customer’s payment information. This type of attack is called Magecart and is when hackers compromise a web site so that they can inject malicious JavaScript scripts into ecommerce or checkout pages.
The German automotive giant BMW discovered and monitored a group of hackers who infiltrated the company’s networks and stayed active since at least the spring of 2019. BMW’s security team spotted the hackers after discovering an instance of the legitimate penetration testing tool Cobalt Strike on a company computer, a tool regularly used in red team testing scenarios to simulate adversaries.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Si le web est de plus en plus vulnérable, ce n’est pas uniquement à cause de la hausse des cybermenaces. Entre janvier et mars, Microsoft a analysé une base de données de 3 milliards de comptes utilisateurs à son OS et ses services, et vient de dresser un bilan effrayant.
Réglementaire / juridique
Australian and European law enforcement officials say they have taken down a remote-access hacking tool that had been sold to 14,500 buyers in 124 countries. The demise of the so-called Imminent Monitor Remote Access Trojan’s (IM-RAT), which officials said had been used to steal personal data from tens of thousands of victims, is a major victory for law enforcement officials in Australia and Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency.
Dutch prosecutors have asked a judge for a three-year prison sentence for a local politician who doubled as a hacker and breached the personal iCloud accounts of more than 100 women, stealing and then leaking sexually explicit photos and videos online.
Law enforcement authorities from 31 countries, supported by Europol, Eurojust and the European Banking Federation (EBF), have stepped up their efforts to crack down on money mule schemes that rope in victims often unaware that the money they are sending is part of an elaborated money laundering scheme.
Le 29 novembre, le développeur Virgil Griffith a été arrêté par les autorités américaines à l’aéroport international de Los Angeles. S’il n’avait pas l’autorisation de se rendre en Corée du Nord, l’expert aurait tout de même fait le déplacement pour tenir une conférence sur la blockchain lors de la Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference (DPRK).
Technologie : Alors que la proposition e-evidence fait aujourd’hui l’objet d’amendements à Bruxelles, des opérateurs de messageries en ligne, dont Protonmail, en ont profité pour renouveler leur opposition à ce texte jugé “dangereux pour la vie privée”.
Divers
Ruag a concrétisé son projet de vente de ses activités internationales de cybersécurité. Issue du rachat de l’entreprise britannique Clearswift en 2017, cette entité comptant 150 collaborateurs est cédée à la société américaine HelpSystems, éditeur spécialisé dans la cybersécurité et l’automatisation. HelpSystems reprend toutes les actions de Ruag dans Clearswift.
Les autorités américaines réfléchissent à un système de sécurité qui exigerait de photographier toutes les personnes qui entrent dans le pays ou le quittent. Ce système est bien plus qu’une simple photographie, il intègre une technologie de reconnaissance faciale. Ce projet devrait entrer en vigueur dès le mois de juillet prochain.
