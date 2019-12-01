Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
Personal data for 1.2 billion people was discovered in an open Elasticsearch server. It’s unclear who owned the server, how the data got there, who had access to it, and how long sat in the open, free for anyone to access. The more than 4 terabytes of data was…
I recently had the pleasure of spending a few days in Switzerland, firstly in Geneva visiting (and speaking at [https://webcast.web.cern.ch/event/683/camera-slides]) CERN followed by a visit to the nation’s capital, Bern. There I spent some time with a delegation of the National Cybersecurity Centre discussing the challenges they face and where HIBP can play a role.
An international banking company has confirmed it has “experienced a data hack” in its Isle of Man operations. Cayman National Corporation (CNC) said its Manx-based bank and trust company were the subject of a “data theft” by a “criminal hacking group” on Sunday.
Ils ont siphonné des noms, des numéros de téléphone, des adresses e-mail et des adresses postales. Les clients affectés seront probablement confrontés à du spam et des tentatives de phishing.
Des banques, des prisons et des installations militaires ont vu les plans de leur raccordement au réseau électrique être dévoilés sur internet et cela en libre accès par les Forces motrices bernoises (BKW). Cela pose de sérieuses questions de sécurité.
La SMA WATCH-M2, une montre connectée fabriquée en Chine, a séduit de nombreux enfants à travers le monde. Pourtant, des chercheurs de la division de test d’objets connectés d’AV-TEST ont récemment publié un rapport qui fait état des failles de sécurité dans le back-end et dans l’application mobile de la SMA WATCH-M2.
Recently Magento Marketplace, a portal for purchasing, selling, and downloading plug-ins and themes for Magento-based online stores was hit by a major security breach revealed by Adobe, as Adobe acquired Magento for $1.68 billion in May 2018.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
T-Mobile a confirmé la mauvaise nouvelle à ses clients : les données personnelles de près d’un million d’utilisateurs ont été affectées au cours d’une cyberattaque de grande ampleur. Voilà le message qu’ont reçu les clients américains de T-Mobile il y a quelques jours : “notre équipe de cybersécurité a découvert qu’une cyberattaque s’était produite.
Le créateur d’Imminent Monitor RAT a été arrêté et son infrastructure informatique a été saisie. Des dizaines de milliers de personnes dans le monde étaient surveillées par ce logiciel espion.
Suite à la cyberattaque du CHU de Rouen, le parquet de Paris a ouvert une enquête pour piratage en bande organisée et tentative d'extorsion, le 18 novembre 2019. Les attaques informatiques visant des établissements hospitaliers se multiplient et des solutions pérennes pour lutter peinent à émerger.
L’Agence européenne Europol et la police fédérale belge ont mené une vaste cyberattaque contre l’Amaq, principal outil de propagande du groupe État Islamique sur Internet. Au total, ce sont plusieurs milliers de comptes, de sites et canaux de communication qui ont été neutralisés, rapporte . L’État Islamique se sert largement d’Internet pour sa propagande.
Security researchers are warning of an information stealing malware campaign that has already impacted hotel guest data in 12 countries worldwide. The RevengeHotels operation has been running since 2015 but recently expanded its presence this year, according to Kaspersky.
An unusual demand was issued to a Ugandan beer manufacturer whose website was hacked on Tuesday. Threat actors targeting Nile Breweries Limited removed the contents from the organization’s website nilebreweries.com before demanding that a secret beer recipe stored on the brewery’s servers be put into production.
Earlier this week Spanish security firm Prosegur shut down its network after its systems were hit by a ransomware infection. The first reports that the company – which employs 170,000 staff worldwide, and operates a fleet of 10,000 armoured security… #prosegur #ransomware #ransomwareattack
A hacking group is currently mass-scanning the internet looking for Docker platforms that have API endpoints exposed online. The purpose of these scans is to allow the hacker group to send commands to the Docker instance and deploy a cryptocurrency miner on a company’s Docker instances, to generate funds for the group’s own profits.
A new Windows trojan has been discovered that attempts to steal passwords stored in the Google Chrome browser. While this is nothing unique, what stands out is that the malware uses a remote MongoDB database to store the stolen passwords.
Once again, a new banking Trojan variant has surfaced online that draws attention owing to its typical features. Termed ‘Ginp’, the malware specifically poses a threat to Android devices and is likely to surpass other banking trojans soon. About Ginp Malware Targeting Android Researchers from ThreatFabric have shed light on a new banking malware strain….
Failles / vulnérabilités
In newly updated Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE), SQL injection now ranks sixth. SQL injection errors are no longer considered the most severe or prevalent software security issue. Replacing it at the top of the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) list of most dangerous software errors is “Improper Restriction of Operations within the Bounds of a Memory Buffer.”
Google and Samsung smartphones reportedly had a serious security flaw that could allow spying on users. The vulnerability existed in the Android Camera app that would permit covert pictures and video recording. Android Camera App Vulnerability Discovered Researchers from Checkmarx have come up with an important discovery.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) warned customers last week to install a critical firmware patch to prevent SAS SSDs (Serial-Attached SCSI solid-state drives) from permanently failing after 32,768 hours of operation — which is 3 years, 270 days, and 8 hours.
Réglementaire / juridique
European police agencies in recent days have removed a number of servers that the Islamic State terrorist group relied on to communicate internally, and amplify propaganda. In a statement Monday, Europol said it worked with internet companies like Google and Twitter to remove messaging from the group.
Divers
A l’instar des Etats-Unis ou d’Israël, la Suisse lance un programme national pour tirer profit du potentiel des hautes écoles dans le domaine défensif. Une antenne de l’armée vient d’ouvrir à Lausanne, au plus près des meilleures start-up de l’école polytechnique
Berne, 28.11.2019 – Le 27 novembre 2019, le président de la Confédération Ueli Maurer et le délégué de la Confédération à la cybersécurité, Florian Schütz, ont discuté avec les représentants de cantons intéressés de la création du réseau de compétences pour la cybersécurité, dans le cadre d’une deuxième table ronde sur le sujet.
News Item ENISA, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity is hosting the first meeting to prepare a candidate cybersecurity certification scheme. Published on November 27, 2019 Today, ENISA is chairing the kick-off meeting in Athens, Greece of the ad-hoc working group to prepare the first cybersecurity certification scheme in accordance with the Cybersecurity Act.
