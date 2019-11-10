Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
Pour m'offrir un café en échange du travail de veille réalisé gratuitement Vol / perte de données
Marriott has once again suffered a cyber attack. This time, Marriott warns some of its associates about a security breach affecting their Social Security Numbers. What makes this incident tricky is that Marriott is facing trouble contacting some of the victims. Marriott Security Breach Affects Associates Marriott International Inc.
Update 15.51 GMT: A Trend Micro spokesperson told ZDNet that it appears approximately 70,000 customers have been impacted as a more concise estimate than “fewer than one percent” of Trend Micro’s 12 million customer base. Trend Micro has revealed a “security incident” leading to the theft of personal data from customers caused by a former employee.
We recently became aware of a security incident that resulted in the unauthorized disclosure of some personal data of an isolated number of customers of our consumer product. We immediately started investigating the situation and found that this was the result of a malicious insider threat.
Technologie : Une aubaine pour les autorités de tous les pays, qui disposent désormais de plus d’éléments pour partir en chasse. La toile a également ses justiciers. Un mystérieux pirate informatique a publié ce jeudi une base de données de l’un des lieux de rencontre néo-nazis les plus célèbres d’Internet, le forum IronMarch.
The companies are the latest on a long and growing list of organizations that have fallen victim to users with legitimate access to enterprise systems and data. Two separate incidents reported this week have once again highlighted how insiders with legitimate access to systems and data can be far more dangerous to enterprise security than external attackers.
À cause d’une grave erreur sur plusieurs sites de camgirls espagnols, les données personnelles de millions d’utilisateurs, mais aussi de travailleuses du sexe ont fuité. Ce scandale est loin d’être le premier dans le domaine des sites de rencontre ou pour adultes, et rappelle à quel point la protection des données personnelles sur Internet est fragile.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Scammers fleeced the publishing conglomerate Nikkei out of $29 million by impersonating an executive at the international firm. Nikkei America, the U.S. subsidiary of the Japanese company, said on Oct. 30 that one of its employees transferred the funds, equivalent to roughly 3.2 billion Japanese yen, “based on fraudulent instructions by a malicious third party” posing as a corporate boss.
A ransomware attack hitting several computer systems at the Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York caused permanent loss of some patient’s data. The hospital tried to recover the data but all efforts were in vain. This indicates that a ransom for decrypting the files was not paid.
Un nouveau mode opératoire particulièrement vicieux est peut-être en train de surgir dans le monde du rançongiciel. Les chercheurs en sécurité de MalwareHunterTeam ont mis la main sur une nouvelle version de MegaCortex, un ransomware qui a été découvert pour la première fois en mai dernier et qui cible avant tout les entreprises et organisations professionelles.
Indian government officials last week confirmed that its Kudankulam nuclear power plant did come under cyberattack. The attack reported to Indian authorities on September 3 by threat analyst Pukhraj Singh on September, but the government did not confirm that the incident took place until last week.
This week the news hit that several companies in Spain were hit by a ransomware attack. Ransomware attacks themselves are not new but, by interacting with one of the cases in Spain, we want to highlight in this blog how well prepared and targeted an attack can be and how it appears to be customized specifically against its victims. In general, ransomware attacks are mass-spread attacks where adversaries try to infect many victims at the same time and cash out quickly.
A ransomware attack has ransacked at least two Spanish companies, leaving their employees without computer access. The ransomware hit radio broadcaster Sociedad Española de Radiodifusión (Cadena SER), which released a statement about the attack.
Data breaches at hospitals appear to be having a serious impact on patient care, increasing mortality rates for years after an incident, according to new research. Researchers at Vanderbilt University and the University of Central Florida analyzed breach data for 3000 hospitals from 2012-2016 in an attempt to estimate the relationship between breach remediation efforts and care quality.
Le géant informatique va s’appuyer sur Eset, Lookout et Zimperium pour détecter les applications Android malveillantes qui arrivent dans sa boutique.
Failles / vulnérabilités
A n’importe quel moment, un pirate pouvait provoquer une réinitialisation de l’appareil et, durant cette phase, intercepter le nom et le mot de passe du réseau Wi-Fi domestique.
It seems the security experts need to work on developing some other technology for security considering the back-to-back threats to biometric authentication, particularly, the fingerprint scans. Recently, some Chinese hackers have claimed that they can hack any fingerprint scanners within minutes. This even applies to smartphones including iPhones that require fingerprint scans.
Si vous possédez une enceinte connectée à commande vocale, telle que les Google Home, Amazon Echo ou Apple HomePod, ne la placez pas trop près d’une fenêtre… Un pirate situé aux alentours pourrait en effet injecter des commandes dans votre appareil en pointant un faisceau laser sur son microphone.
Réglementaire / juridique
Rien dans cette section cette semaine 🙂
Divers
Berne, 07.11.2019 – Le Département fédéral de la défense, de la protection de la population et des sports DDPS et l’ETH Zurich intensifient leur partenariat. Le Campus cyberdéfense a été inauguré le 7 novembre à Zurich en présence de la conseillère fédérale Viola Amherd, cheffe du DDPS.
Le 6 novembre 2019 à Lausanne, PMEs, communes, associations professionnelles et hautes écoles participaient à la définition du Label cyber-safe.ch. Objectif? Disposer d’un outil pour évaluer le coût potentiel des cyberattaques et identifier les mesures de protection les plus efficaces. Pourquoi un Label ?
The industry partnership will scan apps for malware before they’re published on the Google Play Store. Google, in partnership with ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium, has announced the creation of the App Defense Alliance, which intends to analyze apps for security before they can be published on the Google Play Store.
Security experts don’t recommend that users reboot their computers after suffering a ransomware infection, as this could help the malware in certain circumstances. Instead, experts recommend that victims hibernate the computer, disconnect it from their network, and reach out to a professional IT support firm.
Global IT security skills shortages have now surpassed four million, according to . The certifications organization compiled its latest Cybersecurity Workforce Study from interviews with over 3200 security professionals around the world. The number of unfilled positions now stands at 4.07 million professionals, up from 2.93 million this time last year.
All six major browser vendors have plans to support DNS-over-HTTPS (or DoH), a protocol that encrypts DNS traffic and helps improve a user’s privacy on the web. The DoH protocol has been one of the year’s hot topics. It’s a protocol that, when deployed inside a browser, it allows the browser to hide DNS requests and responses inside regular-looking HTTPS traffic.
Des chercheurs ont mis au point un système biométrique qui analyse l’écho acoustique reflété par les os du corps. Une technique étonnamment fiable.
Post navigation