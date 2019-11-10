This week the news hit that several companies in Spain were hit by a ransomware attack. Ransomware attacks themselves are not new but, by interacting with one of the cases in Spain, we want to highlight in this blog how well prepared and targeted an attack can be and how it appears to be customized specifically against its victims. In general, ransomware attacks are mass-spread attacks where adversaries try to infect many victims at the same time and cash out quickly.