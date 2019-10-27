Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
One of the web’s largest marketplaces for stolen card data has been hacked, leading to the theft the second time over of more than 26 million cards. A source shared the news with security researcher Brian Krebs, whose name and likeness have been used for years by the administrators of the online BriansClub store.
Adobe secured a database with 7.5 million records belonging to Adobe Creative Cloud users. The cache was not protected in any way, allowing anyone access to client information if they knew how to find it. Although the details included are not highly sensitive, they could be used to launch better-crafted phishing campaigns against customers whose data was exposed.
A property management company owned by hotel chain Best Western has exposed 179 GB of sensitive travel information on thousands of travelers, researchers said this week. The breach, which exposed the users of many other travel services, also reportedly put sensitive US government employees at risk.
Japanese hotel chain HIS Group has apologised for ignoring warnings that its in-room robots were hackable to allow pervs to remotely view video footage from the devices. The Henn na Hotel is staffed by robots: guests can be checked in by humanoid or dinosaur reception bots before proceeding to their room.
A healthcare provider in Kalispell, Montana has suffered an embarrassing data breach resulting in the leak of 129,000 health records, exposing patients to identity theft and fraud. Kalispell Regional Healthcare learned of the breach in June, but an investigation… #fraud #hospital #montana
The personal details of 250,000 American and British jobs seekers have been exposed after two online recruitment companies failed to set their cloud storage folders as private. Names, addresses, contact information, and career histories were compromised as a result of the oversight by US jobs board Authentic Jobs and UK retail and restaurant jobs app Sonic Jobs.
Apple generally holds a boastful stance with regard to user privacy. However, some recent reports have made some dangerous revelations that may hurt the firm’s image as well as users’ trust. Apple shares part of users’ browsing history with the Chinese firm Tencent Holdings. This activity primarily affects users of iOS 13 and Safari browser….
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Czech government officials said on Monday they dismantled a Russian cyber-espionage network operating in the country. The network was taken down at the end of last year and had been set up by Russian nationals with Czech citizenship, operating with the help of Russia’s intelligence agency (the FSB) and with funding from Russia’s Prague embassy.
Does anyone remember the Black Hat BCard hack in 2018? This hack has been documented extensively, most notoriously by [NinjaStyle] in his original blog post revealing the circumstances around discovering the vulnerability. The breach ended up revealing the names, email addresses, phone numbers, and personal details of every single conference attendee – an embarrassing leak from one of the world’s largest cybersecurity conferences.
German firm Pilz was still down after getting infected by the BitPaymer ransomware more than a week ago, on October 13, 2019. “Since Sunday, October 13, 2019, all servers and PC workstations, including the company’s communication, have been affected worldwide,” reads the “As a precaution, the company has removed all computer systems from the network and blocked access to the corporate network.”
Spanish police have arrested three men in connection with a €10m Business Email Compromise (BEC) ring that targeted corporate victims around the world. The Guardia Civil revealed on Tuesday that the group allegedly targeted 12 companies in Belgium, Venezuela, Bulgaria, Norway, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal, Chile and the UK.
C’est une magouille que l’on ne prendrait pas très aux sérieux à première vue, une manipulation peut-être trop simple et trop facilement repérable. Mais parfois, la réalité nous montre que les choses les plus grosses sont souvent les moins visibles, et Apple vient d’en faire l’expérience.
Le fournisseur de cloud américain Amazon Web Services a connu une importante perturbation et indisponibilité de services notamment S3, RDS et Aurora ayant duré jusqu’à 8 heures. Dans le même temps, GCP a aussi rencontré des problèmes. Le bouclier d’ AWS n’a pas résisté.
The cyber-espionage group, linked to Russia and blamed for hacking the Democratic National Committee in 2016, has been using covert communications and other techniques to escape detection for at least two years.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Equifax ( EFX) used the word “admin” as both password and username for a portal that contained sensitive information, according to a class action lawsuit filed in federal court in the Northern District of Georgia. The ongoing lawsuit, filed after the breach, went viral on Twitter Friday after Buzzfeed reporter Jane Lytvynenko came across the detail.
Films de protection ou encore étuis en silicone : le lecteur d’empreintes digitales des Samsung Galaxy S10 souffre d’une importante faille de sécurité. Samsung pourra-t-il vraiment la corriger de manière logicielle ?
Updated on October 21: Google has told ZDNet that an update to fix this issue is in the works and should arrive ‘ in the coming months .’ Original report below. Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 handset will ship with a glaring security hole in its brand new Face Unlock feature.
The US Air Force has quietly replaced the infamous floppy disks it was using to manage the country’s nuclear arsenal with what sources described as a “highly-secure solid state digital storage solution.” The switch reportedly took place in June this year, according to defense news site C4ISRNET, citing Lt. Col.
Réglementaire / juridique
Sweden’s police force has been granted new powers this week, including the ability to deploy spyware on suspects’ devices to intercept encrypted communications and turn on microphones and cameras. The decision was announced by Sweden’s Interior Minister Mikael Damberg in a press conference on Tuesday, October 22.
A hacker admitted to planting hardware keyloggers on computers belonging to two companies to get unauthorized to their networks and steal proprietary data. He now faces 12 years of prison time. It appears that the individual was after data relating to an “emerging technology” that both targeted companies were developing.
A Texas man, Oriyomi Sadiq Aloba (33), was found guilty of hacking the Los Angeles Superior Court (LASC) computer system and abusing it to send out roughly 2 million phishing messages. The phishing campaign aimed at obtaining the victims’ credit card numbers. The man was sentenced by United States District Judge R.
Facebook est accusé d’avoir utilisé sa reconnaissance faciale sans l’autorisation de 7 millions d’internautes américains.
Divers
U.S. Customs and Border Protection-one of the arms of the federal immigration machine shoving tens of thousands of people into de facto concentration camps-is eyeing equipping officers with facial recognition body cams, according to Reuters.
Des chercheurs vont peut-être devoir revoir les conclusions de leurs études scientifiques, s’ils ont utilisé un script créé en 2014, plusieurs fois cité dans le domaine de la chimie, et qui contenait une erreur de code.
