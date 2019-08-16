Le piratages de cartes SIM pour s’approprier le numéro mobile d’une victime est une fraude qui a le vent en poupe. Pour en comprendre concrètement ses conséquences, voici les récits de deux mauvaises expériences 🙁
At 11:30 pm on Monday, 10 June, my oldest daughter shook my shoulder to wake me up from a deep sleep. She said that it appeared my Twitter account had been hacked. It turns out that things were much worse than that.
After a crazy week where T-Mobile handed over my phone number to a hacker twice, I now have my T-Mobile, Google, and Twitter accounts back under my control. However, the weak link in this situation remains and I’m wary of what could happen in the future.
Pour réduire ce risque, voici quelques conseils de base
When ZDNet’s Matthew Miller got hit with a SIM swap attack, he described it as a “horror story” that caused him to lose “decades of data.” And he’s not being hyperbolic; more than a week later, he’s still dealing with the aftereffects, and there’s no guarantee from some of the major tech players-including Twitter and Google-that he’ll ever be able to regain access to that which his attackers messed up.
A spate of hacked Instagram accounts. A $220 million lawsuit against AT&T. A bustling underground crime ring. They all have roots in an old problem that has lately found new urgency: SIM card swaps, a scam in which hackers steal your mobile identity-and use it to upend your life.
et un petit tour par ici pour décrire cette fraude:
SIM swap scam (also known as Port-Out scam or SIM splitting) is a type of account takeover fraud that generally targets a weakness in two-factor authentication & two-step verification, where the second factor or step is an SMS or a call placed to a mobile telephone.
