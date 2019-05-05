Mis à part une nouvelle base de données mal protégée qui a exposé les informations de crédit de 80 millions d’Américains, c’est la boulette de Firefox qui focalise l’attention du moment avec un certificat expiré qui a bloqué toutes ses extensions (addons). Un hotfix a été déployé dans la foulée pour rétablir la situation.
Selon des chercheurs, jusqu’à 50 000 entreprises ayant adopté des solutions SAP pourraient être victimes de cyberattaques en raison de nouveaux exploits (vulnérabilités exploitables) ciblant les défauts de configuration du logiciel. Dans un rapport détaillant les exploits, les experts d’Onapsis a déclaré que de tels compromis incluent la suppression de données d’applications critiques, ainsi que le vol ou la modification d’informations sensibles.
Citrix de son côté a confirmé que les pirates qui avaient piraté son réseau avaient volé des informations personnelles sensibles sur les anciens et les anciens employés et avaient pu accéder aux ressources internes pendant environ six mois.
A noter cette semaine, une nouvelle attaque de type ransomware qui s’attaque cette fois-ci à des répertoires de codes git et voici toutes actualités intéressantes sélectionnées cette semaine :
Vol / perte de données
Here’s a database riddle: what kind of service collects data on 80 million US households, but only people over the age of 40, and includes their name, birthdate, gender, income, homeowner status, map coordinates, whether they’re married (but not how many children they may have), and dwelling type (but not their social security number)?
Citrix confirmed that the hackers who successfully breached the company’s network stole sensitive personal information of both former and current employees and were able to access internal assets for about six months. The new information was released as part of a “Notice of Data Breach” sent to the Office of California’s Attorney General and to the Citrix employees who were impacted by the security breach.
Google is to offer users the option of automatically deleting their search and location history after three months. The search giant already allows users to manually delete the data it scoops up when they use its products such as YouTube, Maps and Search.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Updated: Added official statements from GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket at the end of the article. Attackers are targeting GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket users, wiping code and commits from multiple repositories according to reports and leaving behind only a ransom note and a lot of questions.
VIDEO ou comment obternir son Mac gratuitement 🙂
Almost 80% of the malware affecting computer systems in the healthcare industry are trojans and the most common of them is Emotet, shows a report today. Emotet malware started out as a banking trojan and extended its functionality over the years to distribution services for spam emails or other malware, like TrickBot and QakBot banking trojans.
A claimed deliberate spying “backdoor” in Huawei routers used in the core of Vodafone Italy’s 3G network was, in fact, a Telnet-based remote debug interface. The Bloomberg financial newswire reported this morning that Vodafone had found “vulnerabilities going back years with equipment supplied by Shenzhen-based Huawei for the carrier’s Italian business”.
au croisement de la guerre économique, entre mensonges et vérités ….
Breach of India-based outsourcing giant involved a remote access tool and a post-exploitation tool, according to an analysis by Flashpoint. The breach of outsourcing firm Wipro is a cybercriminal operation using tools common to red teams and penetration testers and has likely been active as far back as 2015, according to an analysis published by threat-intelligence firm Flashpoint.
Failles / vulnérabilités
Update: Mozilla has issued a temporary fix for this issue. More information given at the end of the article. Mozilla Firefox users are discovering that all of their addons were suddenly disabled. It turns out that this is being caused by an expired intermediary certificate used to sign Mozilla addons.
A security researcher has discovered severe flaws in an Internet of Things (IoT) software feature called iLnkP2P, which renders the millions of consumer devices using it vulnerable to remote discovery and hijack. Publicised by Paul Marrapese, neither iLnkP2P nor the Chinese company that developed it, Shenzhen Yunni Technology, will be familiar names to the people buying the products containing it.
Up to 50,000 enterprises that have adopted SAP solutions may be susceptible to cyberattacks due to new exploits targeting configuration flaws in the software, researchers say. According to the cybersecurity team from the Onapsis Research Labs, exploits dubbed 10KBlaze which target two technical components of SAP software have been recently released and can lead to the “full compromise” of SAP applications.
Dell issued a security update to patch a SupportAssist Client software vulnerability which allows potential unauthenticated attackers on the same Network Access layer to remotely execute arbitrary executables on vulnerable computers. According to Dell’s website, the SupportAssist software is “preinstalled on most of all new Dell devices running Windows operating system” and it “proactively checks the health of your system’s hardware and software.
Réglementaire / juridique
Les autorités britanniques envisagent d’adopter une nouvelle législation visant à renforcer la sécurité des appareils connectés. Margot James, la ministre du numérique, a présenté hier ce projet de loi qui vise à contrer les cyberattaques, qui sont de plus en plus présentes. Dernièrement, ce sont des milliers d’ordinateurs Asus qui avaient été touchés.
Vladimir Poutine a promulgué mercredi une loi controversée visant à créer en Russie un ” internet souverain ” isolé des grands serveurs mondiaux, dénoncée par ses détracteurs comme un moyen de renforcer le contrôle des autorités sur le réseau. Le texte de loi, publié mercredi sur le portail officiel russe, prévoit son entrée en vigueur en novembre 2019.
U.S. authorities have charged a Russian citizen in a scam that netted $1.5 million through bogus tax returns between June 2014 and November 2016, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
Il avait discrètement manipulé les ordinateurs en libre accès de l’Uni de Lausanne (Unil), mais il n’a pas su rester dans l’ombre. Le hacker a commis l’erreur de transférer sur son portefeuille électronique le contenu de deux comptes en cryptomonnaie d’un autre étudiant. Bénéfice de l’opération: l’équivalent de 315 dollars.
Divers
The Chinese government is using gate-like scanning systems to record biometric three-dimensional images, as well as smartphone fingerprints, of Muslims living in the country’s Xinjiang province. These devices are installed as security checkpoints at entries in government buildings and various public spaces, manned by police officers, and are part of the Chinese’s government’s ever-increasing mass surveillance apparatus deployed in the Xinjiang province.
Swisscom a suspendu Voiceprint, un service qui utilisait l’empreinte vocale des clients pour les authentifier lors d’un appel à la hotline. L’entreprise invoque des raisons techniques et de faible utilisation.
Le département de la sécurité intérieure des États-Unis a indiqué que désormais, la reconnaissance faciale allait être utilisée dans tous les aéroports du pays, malgré l’avertissement de Microsoft et d’Amazon. A ce jour, cette technologie est déjà efficace dans 15 aéroports et devrait atteindre les 97% d’ici quatre ans.
