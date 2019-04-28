Cybercriminals have started focusing their efforts on businesses during Q1 2019, with consumer threat detections decreasing by roughly 24% year over year while businesses have seen a 235% increase in the number of cyber attacks against their computing systems. For consumers, the number of detections for Trojans and RiskwareTool malware families has kept going down since Q1 2018 and backdoors, spyware, and MachineLearning/Anomalous malware have seen increases of 85%, 95%, and 221% respectively.