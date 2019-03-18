Le consortium du web W3C et l’alliance FIDO vient d’annoncer que la spécification Web Authentication (WebAuthn) est désormais un standard officiel du Web.

Un mot de passe, quelque chose que l’on sait, n’est pas la panacée mais, à défaut de mieux, il reste un moyen d’authentification incontournable aujourd’hui. Ce standard ouvre donc de nouvelle opportunité sur le web en permettant de privilégier d’autres moyens d’authentification basés sur ce que l’on a (clé USB) ou que l’on est (biométrie).

With FIDO2 and WebAuthn, the global technology community has come together to provide a shared solution to the shared password problem. FIDO2 addresses all of the issues with traditional authentication:

Security: FIDO2 cryptographic login credentials are unique across every website, biometrics or other secrets like passwords never leave the user’s device and are never stored on a server. This security model eliminates the risks of phishing, all forms of password theft and replay attacks.

Convenience: Users log in with convenient methods such as fingerprint readers, cameras, FIDO security keys, or their personal mobile device.

Privacy: Because FIDO keys are unique for each Internet site, they cannot be used to track you across sites.

Scalability: websites can enable FIDO2 via simple API call across all supported browsers and platforms on billions of devices consumers use every day.