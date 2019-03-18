Enfin un standard Web pour éliminer les mots de passe

Déroulez ici

Le consortium du web W3C et l’alliance FIDO vient d’annoncer que la spécification Web Authentication (WebAuthn) est désormais un standard officiel du Web.

W3C and FIDO Alliance Finalize Web Standard for Secure, Passwordless Logins

https://www.w3.org/, and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., – 4 March 2019 – The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and the FIDO Alliance today announced the Web Authentication (WebAuthn) specification is now an official web standard. This advancement is a major step forward in making the web more secure- and usable-for users around the world.

Un mot de passe, quelque chose que l’on sait, n’est pas la panacée mais, à défaut de mieux, il reste un moyen d’authentification incontournable aujourd’hui. Ce standard ouvre donc de nouvelle opportunité sur le web en permettant de privilégier d’autres moyens d’authentification basés sur ce que l’on a (clé USB) ou que l’on est (biométrie).

With FIDO2 and WebAuthn, the global technology community has come together to provide a shared solution to the shared password problem. FIDO2 addresses all of the issues with traditional authentication:
Security: FIDO2 cryptographic login credentials are unique across every website, biometrics or other secrets like passwords never leave the user’s device and are never stored on a server. This security model eliminates the risks of phishing, all forms of password theft and replay attacks.
Convenience: Users log in with convenient methods such as fingerprint readers, cameras, FIDO security keys, or their personal mobile device.
Privacy: Because FIDO keys are unique for each Internet site, they cannot be used to track you across sites.
Scalability: websites can enable FIDO2 via simple API call across all supported browsers and platforms on billions of devices consumers use every day.


The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and the FIDO Alliance

Et voici, en vrac, une série d’articles en lien avec cette actualité:

Le Web se dote d’un standard pour éliminer les mots de passe

C’est peut-être un pas de plus vers un monde sans mots de passe, du moins sur le Web. Le consortium W3C vient d’annoncer que la spécification Web Authentication (WebAuthn) est désormais un standard officiel du Web. Cette annonce n’est pas vraiment une surprise.

W3C finalizes Web Authentication (WebAuthn) standard | ZDNet

Today, the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the organization behind all web standards, has formally promoted the Web Authentication API to the title of official web standard. This promotion means the Web Authentication API –more commonly referred to as WebAuthn– has now reached a stable version and can be implemented and rolled out by websites in its current form, without fear of future breaking changes.

Le web a enfin un standard officiel pour la connexion sans mots de passe

Un pas de plus est franchi pour éliminer les mots de passe. Le W3C et l’Alliance FIDO finalisent le standard WebAuthn qui devient le standard officiel du web pour les connexions sécurisées et sans mots de passe aux comptes en ligne.

Le W3C finalise la norme Web Authentication (WebAuthn)

Technologie : WebAuthn est déjà pris en charge sur Windows 10, Android, Chrome, Edge, Firefox, et bientôt sur Safari. Le World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), l’organisation à l’origine de toutes les normes du Web, a officiellement promu l’API Web Authentication au titre de norme officielle du Web.

Un web sans mots de passe est en train de devenir une réalité | Journal du Geek

Les mots de passes font partie de notre quotidien, et ils sont toujours plus nombreux. Pour la grande majorité d’entre nous, les retenir tous est un véritable calvaire. Et leur sécurité est loin d’être infaillible. Mais nous sommes en 2019, les technologies ont évoluées, et il se pourrait bien que les mots de passe soient bientôt de l’histoire ancienne.

Les services web peuvent se passer de mot de passe

Offrir des méthodes de connexion bien moins vulnérables que le mot de passe. Tel est le but de la technologie Web Authentification, ou plus court WebAuthn, que l’organisme World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) et l’Alliance FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) ont approuvé officiellement comme nouveau standard du web, lundi.

W3C et l’Alliance FIDO donnent le feu vert à un Internet sans mot de passe

Le World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) et l’Alliance FIDO viennent d’ annoncer que WebAuthn est aujourd’hui un standard officiel sur internet. Ainsi, les navigateurs principaux tels que Firefox, Chrome, Edge, ou Safari permettront à leurs utilisateurs de se connecter bien plus facilement.

Say goodbye to passwords: WebAuthn specification now an official…

Weak or default passwords are behind 81% of data breaches, and most people who use such a password know better. Worse still, Internet users recycle the same password across websites and services, making attackers’ job even easier. But if the World Wide Web Consortium… #biometric #FIDO2 #password

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Pour décoder la cyberSécurité - Le site spécialiste pour suivre l'actualité et les nouvelles tendances de cyberSécurité