La notion de données privées n’est pas toujours interprétée de la même manière comme le montre cette actualité concernant Ring, une filiale d’Amazon offrant des sonnettes connectées. Bref, il va falloir réguler et réprimander pour que cela change …
Ci-dessous, un florilège de liens vers cette actualité:
Ambiance espionnage pour la société Ring, filiale d’Amazon. Cette société, créée en Ukraine et racheté en 2018 par le géant de la vente en ligne américain (environ 1 milliard de dollars), commercialise des objets connectés, dont une sonnette pour porte d’entrée.
Jamie Siminoff had flown to frigid Kiev, Ukraine, to give a pep talk to the roughly 30 people who worked there for his fast-growing video doorbell startup, Ring. It was December 2016, and the Santa Monica, Calif., company had recently opened a satellite office in Ukraine to develop products that …
Ring, a major player in the smart home security world – the company was acquired by Amazon for $1 billion last year – has come under fire from a damning report which claims that video feeds and files were made accessible to employees who had no right, nor any need, for access.
Another week, another crypto heist. This time, Ethereum Classic was the target, when hackers stole around $1.1 million worth of coins by taking over 51-percent of the currency’s network. Another familiar blunder came this week when it was revealed that technologically challenged convicted criminal Paul Manafort had yet another problem using basic tech.
It shouldn’t be the case that inviting smart technology into our homes to safeguard against potential threats might instead lead to serious breaches of individual privacy, and yet reports of such violations of user trust are increasingly common. Now, Amazon’s Ring security cameras have come under fire for just that.
Post navigation