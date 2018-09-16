Cette semaine, on apprend qu’il suffit de quelques secondes pour voler une clé de Tesla. Un montage de moins de 600$ permet de cloner une clé comme l’ont montré des chercheurs belges en sécurité. Les nouveaux modèles S vendus depuis juin dernier sont corrigés; cela laisse néanmoins beaucoup de Tesla vulnérables sur les routes 🙁

Selon les premières analyses, le vol de données de British Airways annoncé la semaine passée semble provenir d’un gang de pirates informatiques actif depuis 2015. Il s’appellerait Magecart et il aurait utilisé le même code historique mais adaptée à l’infrastructure spécifique de British Airways.

L’autre principale nouvelle de la semaine est la découverte d’une liste contenant près de 42 millions de logins et mots de passe. Plus de 90% des mots de passe étaient toutefois déjà connus du site Ivebeenpwned mais aucune information sur la source de cette liste n’est néanmoins disponible pour l’instant.

Et voici la sélection des actualités intéressantes sélectionnées pour ce rapport de veille :

Hackers Can Steal a Tesla Model S in Seconds by Cloning Its Key Fob Tesla has taken plenty of innovative steps to protect the driving systems of its kitted-out cars against digital attacks. It’s hired top-notch security engineers, pushed over-the-internet software updates, and added code integrity checks.

22 lignes de code auraient suffi aux hackers pour pirater British Airways Une société de sécurité a rapporté que les pirates informatiques à l’origine du vol de données de British Airways ont utilisé une vingtaine de lignes de code pour pirater le service. Selon l’entreprise de cybersécurité RiskIQ, l’attaque informatique dont British Airways récemment été victime serait l’œuvre d’un groupe de pirates connu sous le nom de Magecart.

How Hackers Slipped by British Airways’ Defenses On Friday, British Airways disclosed a data breach impacting customer information from roughly 380,000 booking transactions made between August 21 and September 5 of this year. The company said that names, addresses, email addresses, and sensitive payment card details were all compromised.

42 million usernames and passwords found in files on freehoster – Avira Blog Have you ever wondered were all the personalized phishing mails come from? Or where cybercriminals might know your name, username, and password from? While most of it comes from data breaches (and there are a lot of them) and are sold on the Darknet, some criminal entities apparently like to share the valuable information with everyone.

2 Billion Bluetooth Devices Remain Exposed to Airborne Attack Vulnerabilities One year after security vendor Armis disclosed a set of nine exploitable vulnerabilities in Bluetooth, some 2 billion devices – including hundreds of millions of Android and iOS smartphones – remain exposed to the threat. Armis disclosed the vulnerabilities – collectively dubbed “BlueBorne” – last September, describing them as an attack vector for adversaries to take complete control of Bluetooth devices.

EternalBlue Infections Persist Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Egypt, Russia, China, among the top 10 nations with the most machines infected with the exploit. The infamous EternalBlue exploit used in the game-changing WannaCry and NotPetya cyberattacks just won’t die: new research shows 300,000 machines around the globe suffering repeat infections of the attack code.

Trend Micro apologises after Mac apps found scooping up users’ browser history Trend Micro has confirmed reports that some of its Mac consumer products were silently sending users’ browser history to its servers, and apologised to customers for any “concern they might have felt.” But apparently it’s the users’ fault anyway for not reading the EULA.

Teen arrested for DDoS attack on ProtonMail & making fake bomb threats ProtonMail, a Swiss-based end-to-end email encryption service, has announced the name of one of the attackers involved in the DDoS attack against the company earlier this year. Due to the attack, the email service of ProtonMail stopped responding for a minute several times despite having adequate mitigation measures in place.