Le 25 mai dernier marque l’entrée en vigueur du fameux règlement européen de la protection des données, le fameux RGPD. Mieux protéger les données personnelles est une priorité aujourd’hui et fixer des règles par les Etats est le seul moyen de cadrer et freiner leurs utilisations abusives et devenues au fils du temps que trop banales.

Malheureusement, tout n’est pas parfait comme le rappelle ces quelques exemples de la première heure.

Ainsi, comme à chaque événement particulier, c’est une occasion de créer des campagnes de phishing et le RGPD n’y fait, bien sûr, pas exception:

Criminals Prepare for GDPR – Avivah Litan At long last, GDPR takes effect tomorrow, Friday, May 25th. Gartner clients in Europe, North America and across the globe are definitely busy preparing for it. In fact, GDPR was the number two search term on the Gartner research portal in April 2018, just after Blockchain.

L’autre effet immédiat est l’impossibilité d’accéder dorénavant à certains sites comme le montre ces différents articles:

US news sites unavailable in EU over GDPR Some high-profile US news websites are temporarily unavailable in Europe after new EU data protection rules came into effect. The Chicago Tribune and LA Times were among those saying they were currently unavailable in most European countries. Meanwhile complaints were filed against US tech giants within hours of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) taking effect.

EU Privacy Activist Targets US with GDPR Rules With the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) now in effect, any company collecting and using data on consumers in the EU is required to give users the choice of whether they agree or disagree with a company’s privacy policy.

Le RGPD remet également en question potentiellement la survie de certains sites comme par exemple Instapaper: