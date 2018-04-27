Voici encore un exemple de l’impact néfaste des cyber-pirates sur les économies. Cette fois-ci, l’attention est portée sur des hackers nigérians qui ciblent l’industrie du transport maritime.

Des chercheurs de Secureworks ont découvert un réseau de piratage nigérian qui cible les entreprises de transport maritime afin d’essayer de voler des millions de dollars chaque année. Ce réseau non identifié précédemment et qu’ils ont nommé GOLD GALLEON, s’est spécialisé dans la fraude par courriel professionnel (BES pour business email spoofing).

Contrairement à d’autres groupes, GOLD GALLEON ne cible pas un large éventail d’entreprises, mais semble se concentrer uniquement sur les entreprises de transport maritime mondial et leurs clients.

Les chercheurs de la CAT estiment qu’entre juin 2017 et janvier 2018, GOLD GALLEON a tenté de voler un minimum de 3,9 millions de dollars américains aux entreprises de transport maritime et à leurs clients.

Pour en savoir plus, voici une recherche fouillée qui montre également leur mode opératoire et les échanges entre pirates. Intéressant.

