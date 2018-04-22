34 entreprises, dont Microsoft et Facebook se mobilisent sur la cybersécurité et une grosse cyber-attaque peut-être en préparation #veille du 16 au 22 avril 2018 Les actus qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine!

Facebook et Microsoft, suivis par une trentaine d’entreprises du numérique ont signé le Cybersecurity Tech Accord initié par la Digital Geneva Convention indiquant les grands principes à respecter concernant les cyber-agressions, y compris les cyberattaques gouvernementales.

Le département de la sécurité intérieure des États-Unis, le FBI et le centre national de cybersécurité du Royaume-Uni ont publié une première déclaration commune avertissant les entreprises et les résidents des deux pays qu’une cyberattaque à grande échelle pourrait être imminente. Des hackers russes soutenus par le gouvernement utiliseraient des routeurs compromis et d’autres infrastructures de réseau pour mener des opérations d’espionnage et potentiellement jeter les bases de futures cyber-opérations offensives, ont averti les autorités britanniques et américaines. Près de 400 entreprises australiennes pourraient avoir déjà été la cible de cette cyberattaques russe et aurait touché des millions de machines dans le monde.

Autres informations en bref:

  • l’attaque ransomware sur la ville d’Atlanta lui aurait coûté au moins 2,7 millions de dollars;
  • La Norvège et la Suisse sont devenues de nouveaux membres officiels lors de la réunion du Conseil d’administration du J-CAT (Joint Cybercrime Action Taskforce) du 18 avril dernier;
  • Le géant financier allemand Deutsche Bank a fait une boulette en transférant par erreur 28 milliards d’euros à l’un de ses clients.

Et voici les actualités intéressantes sélectionnées pour ce rapport de veille :

