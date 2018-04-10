Des chercheurs en sécurité d’Imperva ont identifié une nouvelle campagne d’arnaque de crypto-mineurs (cryptominer) de la monnaie Monero en utilisant une image comme support de distribution.

Les chercheurs ont ainsi mis en évidence que des pirates avaient compromis des serveurs PostgreSQL pour installer des logiciels malveillants d’extraction de crypto-monnaie. Le logiciel malveillant était alors caché dans une photo de la célèbre actrice Scarlett Johansson.

Pour en savoir plus:

Et d’autres articles en lié avec cette actualité:

